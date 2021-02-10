Puducherry CM Narayanasamy meets President, urges to recall Bedi

The Puducherry Chief Minister alleged that the Lt Governor hindered several projects proposed by the elected-representatives for the welfare of Union Territory.

Puducherry Chief Minister Narayanasamy met Indian President Ramnath Kovind on Wednesday, urging him to recall Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi. Narayanasamy alleged that the Lt Governor delayed and even stopped the government from implementing several schemes and orders, including the free rice scheme and 10% quota in National Eligibility cum Entrance exam (NEET) for government school students.

Addressing the media after visiting the President, Narayanasamy said, “Kiran Bedi has delayed and stopped the people’s welfare measures. In order to provide free rice, we decided to allocate funds but she hindered them. Just like Tamil Nadu’s 7.5% reservation in NEET, we sent a representation to Delhi for 10% reservation in Puducherry but she stopped it.”

The Puducherry CM also alleged, “A quota for Puducherry students who cleared NEET, to get 50% seats in private medical colleges, has been delayed by Bedi as she sent it to Delhi.”

Narayanasamy also listed several measures allegedly delayed by the Lt Governor Kiran Bedi. “For delaying the decision of elected-representatives and citing the protests conducted by 21 political parties in Puducherry, I urged the President to recall Kiran Bedi,” he said.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by Lok Sabha member V Vaithilingam and Puducherry cabinet members V Kandasamy and Malladi Krishna Rao. Narayanasamy also met Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani and requested her for setting up of an apparel park in Puducherry.

Puducherry CM’s visit to Delhi comes amid turmoil in the Union Territory as multiple leaders of the Congress party have submitted their resignation to the government. In January, the Public Works Minister A Namasivayam was expelled as Congress party president, which has created tension within the party. He was second in command to CM Narayanasamy in Congress. Later, Namasivayam joined BJP and started raising allegations against the Congress government.

The Congress is already under pressure as its ally DMK has decided to contest alone in all 30 seats in Puducherry elections. There are also speculations that DMK’s Jagathrakshakan will be made the Chief Minister candidate of the party. In this backdrop, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is expected to visit Puducherry next week, which is expected to ease the tension within the Congress party and its allies.