Public throngs at Marina Beach, ECR as TN relaxes COVID-19 restrictions

Besides Marina beach, tourist spots in ECR such as Mamallapuram and Muttukadu boat house, also witnessed huge crowds, many of whom were not wearing masks.

One week into the Tamil Nadu government easing COVID-19 restrictions in the state, several hundred people gathered at Marina beach, Vandalur zoo and other recreational places in Chennai and neighbouring districts of Tamil Nadu on Sunday, August 29. The photographs of public flouting COVID-19 rules, such as skipping face masks and non-adherence of social distancing norms are being widely shared on social media.

According to a TOI report on August 30, the Vandalur zoo on Sunday, August 29 had 7,500 visitors while 3,285 people visited Childrenâ€™s Park. The numbers are said to be higher than the count on Saturday, August 28.

Meanwhile, tourist spots in East Coastal Road (ECR) such as Mamallapuram and Muttukadu boat house, also witnessed huge crowds.

The Tamil Nadu government on August 21 further eased lockdown restrictions across the state. As part of the relaxations, the government allowed beaches to be opened from August 23 along with zoos and botanical gardens for the public.

As August 30 was the first Sunday to reopen beaches after a four-month long break, Marina beach in Chennai witnessed hundreds of people, a majority seen not wearing face masks.

As part of relaxations, the government had allowed theatres and swimming pools in the state to function with 50% occupancy. The bars attached to hotels and clubs, creches are also allowed to function with vaccinated staff. Additionally, the shops are allowed to open till 10 pm. These restrictions will be in place till 6 am on September 6.

As per the daily COVID-19 bulletin, Tamil Nadu recorded 1,538 new cases on Sunday. Of them, Coimbatore district recorded 209 new cases, the highest number in the state, while Chengalpattu district recorded 108 cases, Chennai recorded 189 cases and Erode recorded 132 cases.

On Sunday, Dindigul, Ramanathapuram, Theni and Thoothukudi districts recorded less than 10 new cases.