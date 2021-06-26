PSBB teacher accused of sexual harassment detained under Goondas Act

The 59-year-old teacher was arrested in May after several students accused him of sexual harassment.

news Child Sexual Harassment

The Greater Chennai Police has detained G Rajagopalan, former teacher of PSBB school in Chennai, under the Goondas Act. The 59-year-old was arrested on May 24 after several former students complained of sexual harassment and inappropriate behaviour by him and posted screenshots of his messages on social media.

He was arrested after a current and former student of his lodged a complaint against him and an FIR was registered under sections section 11 and 12 (Sexual harassment of children) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act 2012, sections 354(A) (Sexual harassment) and 509 (Insulting modesty of woman) of IPC and sections 67 (Punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) and 67A (Punishment for publishing or transmitting of material containing sexually explicit act, etc., in electronic form) of the Information Technology Act.

Rajagopalan has been lodged in the Central Prison, Puzhal and according to reports, the Goondas Act was invoked against the 59-year-old to prevent him from coming out on bail. On June 5, a special POCSO court in Chennai refused to grant bail to Rajagopalan.

The management of PSBB school, who suspended the teacher right after the incident came to light, denied having received any such complaints from the students in the past.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government on June 21 announced guidelines like an advisory panel and safety audit for schools to ensure protection of students.

According to reports, city police commissioner Shankar Jiwal said that the Goondas Act was invoked against Kishore K Swami based on recommendations of a cyber crime cell officer to prevent the accused from further spreading derogatory remarks on the cyber space.