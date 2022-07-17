Protests over Kallakurichi student death: CM Stalin calls for peace, Section 144 imposed

Protests over the death of a Class 12 student in Kallakurichi’s Chinnasalem turned violent on July 17, with protesters setting several buses and a police van on fire.

news Protest

As violent protests rock Chinnasalem in Tamil Nadu’s Kallakurichi over the death of a Class 12 student, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday, July 17 said that state Home Secretary Phanindra Reddy and Director General of Police (DGP) Sylendra Babu have rushed to the protest site. In a tweet, the CM also said that the situation in Kallakurichi was “deplorable” and that those behind the death will be punished based on the police investigation. The CM also appealed to the public to remain calm and trust the government’s actions. In light of the deteriorating situation, the Tamil Nadu police have imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC in Kallakurichi taluk from July 17 to July 30. The orders are in place in all villages within the Kallakurichi circle and Chinnasalem circle, as well as Chinnasalem subcircle and Nainarpalayam circle

On Wednesday, July 13, the student was found dead at her hostel at Kaniyamoor Sakthi Matriculation School near Chinnasalem. The police found a note in her room which alleged that two teachers at the school “tortured” her, leading her to take her own life. Since then, the girl’s family and other students have been protesting outside the school. However, on Sunday, the protests turned violent as hundreds joined in, with visuals showing them breaking through police barricades and clashing with police personnel. As many as 15 school buses and a police van were set on fire, and visuals also show protesters ramming tractors into school buses, crushing them. Visuals also show a few buildings inside the school premises on fire, and all the vehicles that were parked inside the premises were set on fire as well.

The Tamil Nadu BJP slammed the ruling DMK over the protests, with state party chief K Annamalai saying that the public has “lost its faith in the DMK and the police”. He also accused the police of inaction, saying “the DGP says to wait for the investigation to be completed instead of bringing the situation under control immediately”. In a series of tweets, Annamalai also accused the government of being “incompetent” as the Education Minister has not yet visited the deceased student’s family. Further, he demanded that the CB-CID take over the investigation into the girl’s death.

While a case of unnatural death has been registered by the Kallakurichi police, the girl’s family has alleged that it was not suicide. In their complaint, the family alleged that the girl’s injuries were not consistent with the theory of suicide, and also alleged that she may have been sexually assaulted and killed.

Read: TN student death: Hundreds storm school, set police van and school buses on fire

