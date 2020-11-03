Producer Kotapadi J Rajesh joins BJP, says he wants to work under PM Modi's guidance

Rajesh has produced Ka Pae Ranasinga, Aramm, Gulaebaghavalli, Airaa, Viswasam, Thumba, Hero and Dabangg 3.

news Politics

The producer of Tamil movie Ka Pae Ranasingam, Kotapadi J Rajesh formally joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in the presence of state unit president L Murugan in Chennai on Tuesday. Rajesh who produces movies under the banner KJR studios said that he wants to work for the people following the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The producer joined BJP on Tuesday morning in a ceremony that had the BJP state unit president L Murugan and a few state office bearers in Chennai. Kotapadi Rajesh said on his Twitter account, "I am very happy to have joined BJP today (Tuesday). I am overwhelmed by the warm welcome from the state leaders Murugan and looking forward to working hard for the party and the people of the state and nation by following Narendra Modi jiâ€™s guidance. I seek all your blessings".

The producer received support and opposition from his fans for joining the national party.

Kotapadi Rajesh made his movie debut by producing the critically acclaimed movie Aramm starring Nayanthara. He then produced movies lile Gulaebaghavalli, Airaa, Viswasam, Thumba, Hero and Dabangg 3.

His recent movie was Ka Pae Ranasingam starring Vijay Sethupathi and Aishwarya Rajesh. The film released pay-per-view on DTH and received positive reviews from people.

KJR Studios and Kotapadi Rajesh have two movies -Doctor and Ayalaan- starring Sivakarthikeyan in store. He also produced Santhanam starrer Dikkiloona and Vaibhav starrer Aalambana.

In September, talking to TNM, Kotapadi Rajesh said that he always wanted to make the kind of films that has something say and convey strong message to the audience. He said that he opted for DTH plus OTT through Zee because he wanted to take the option of watching movies to the mothers of the families.