Probe black flag protests against TN Guv: AIADMK writes to President, PM

AIADMK leader RM Babu Murugavel, in the letter, alleged that the Governor "was attacked by certain anti-social elements belonging to DMK and its affiliated parties."

The AIADMK in Tamil Nadu has written to President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi among others, seeking an "appropriate enquiry" to ascertain whether the black flag protest against Governor RN Ravi was pre-planned, or whether here was a failure to provide protection to the state's constitutional head.

The letter was also marked to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Justice of India NV Ramana. AIADMK leader RM Babu Murugavel, in the letter, wanted the enquiry to be headed "befittingly" by a retired Supreme Court judge. Murugavel is the AIADMK's Joint Secretary, State Legal Wing and also its official spokesperson.

In his letter dated April 20, which was released to the media on Thursday, April 21, Murugavel alleged that the Governor "was attacked by certain anti-social elements belonging to DMK and its affiliated parties."

On April 19, members of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Dravida Kazhagam (DK), CPI and CPI(M) staged a black flag demonstration against Ravi at Mayiladuthurai over the NEET Bill face-off, when the Governor was on his way to the Sri Abhirami Amirtha Kadeswarar Thirukadaiyur temple at Dharmapuram Adheenam Mutt. State BJP president K Annamalai and opposition party AIADMK condemned the incident, and sought action to be taken against the police and the protesters. On April 20, the AIADMK staged a walkout from the Assembly, condemning the black flag protest.

In his letter, Murugavel said the incident has "negatively affected the reputation" of Tamil Nadu. The Governor "was attacked by certain anti-social elements belonging to DMK and its affiliated parties," he claimed in the letter. "His convoy was intercepted and assaulted by blocking the way and by protesting using black flags and the unlawful mob broke the police cordon and hurled stones and sticks at the convoy vehicle. According to information available, it has been apparent that the vehicles in-charge of Governor's security were attacked using slippers, stones and black flags. Fortunately, our Hon'ble Governor and his convoy passed unharmed," he said.

With the Governor's schedule having been notified prior to his travel, the Tamil Nadu police were “bound by duty” to take note of such circumstances that created hindrance to his travel through the Intelligence Department and necessary steps should have been taken to protect him, the letter stated.

It "expressly denotes the failure of Tamil Nadu police along with its ancillary wing and the Intelligence Department too. There should be an appropriate enquiry to verify whether the incident is a well-planned activity or a failure towards providing protection to the Hon'ble Governor," Murugavel said.

He claimed ruling DMK's allies — the VCK and Left parties — "have also been involved along with DMK in these anti-social activities that have created a breach to the security of the Governor of Tamil Nadu."

"...Necessary enquiry befittingly to be headed by any retired Hon'ble Judge of Supreme Court of India should be held and stringent and rigorous action should be taken against the perpetrators, accused persons, accomplices and conspirators along with DMK state government and its affiliated parties who had involved in the incident and also for their inaction as mentioned above," he urged.

However, the Tamil Nadu police in a press release refuted the allegations and said that the flags that were thrown landed on the police vehicles and not on the Governor’s vehicle. The Chief Minister MK Stalin, at the Assembly, also denied the allegations and said that there was no truth in the statement that stones and flags were thrown at the Governor’s convoy. “In a letter from the Governor’s Aide De Camp (ADC) to the Deputy General of Police (DGP), it is stated, “Fortunately, the governor and convoy passed unharmed”,” CM Stalin said and added that this was not taken into account and was used as a chance to politicise the issue.

