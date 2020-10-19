Private chopper makes unexpected landing in TN village

The helicopter was on its way to Tirupati from Coimbatore on Sunday.

news Travel

A helicopter made an unexpected landing in a village in Tamil Naduâ€™s Tirupattur district on Sunday, much to the surprise of the villagers as the chopper touched down on one of their fields. The chopper was on its way to Tirupati from Coimbatore when it had to make an emergency landing midway.

According to reports, the chopper was ferrying a family of five from Coimbatore to Tirupati, along with two crew members. After lifting off from Coimbatore, owing to low visibility, the crew decided to land in a field in Kandili village in Tirupattur district around 7.30 am on Sunday. This caused many villagers to rush to the agricultural land to catch a glimpse of the chopper.

A Coimbatore-based jewellery shop owner K Seenivasan had hired the chopper to visit Tirupati alongwith his wife Kavitha and three children. A police officer told Times of India that the crew had to land the chopper due to low visibility and that a team of policemen had rushed to the spot on hearing about the sudden, unplanned landing for crowd-control purposes.

After a few hours, the chopper took off to its destination after the skies had cleared up a little. Dozens of villagers took pictures and videos of the helicopter as it took off from the field and cheered on as they saw it vanish away from their eyesight. The unexpected landing caused minor traffic issues on the road around the field and police personnel were pressed to clear the snarls and ensure smooth flow of traffic.

In 2018, an Army chopper was forced to make an emergency landing on an agricultural land in Vellore district due to technical snag. A HAL-Rudra-I fighter helicopter was on its way from Bengaluru to Chennai for preparation for the DefExpo 2018 when it made the emergency landing. It had a four-member crew and it touched down around 1.15 pm on a field in Kulidigai village in Vellore.