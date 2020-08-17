Prithviraj’s next will be shot using virtual production filmmaking

The technique has earlier been used in Hollywood films like ‘The Lion King’ and ‘Avatar’.

Flix Mollywood

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran’s next project is to be made on a very high budget. We hear that it will be shot using the virtual production filmmaking technique, which has been used in the Hollywood flicks The Lion King and Avatar. This will be the first film in India to be shot entirely using this technique. To be titled yet, this film will be made in different Indian languages such as Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

Apart from being the concept designer of this project, Gokulraj Bhaskar will also be wielding the megaphone. It will be bankrolled by Prithviraj under his banner Prithviraj Productions in association with Magic Frames.

Confirming the news, Prithviraj in a statement pointed out: “This is an exciting new chapter in the art and science of film making! So looking forward to this one! Changing times, newer challenges, innovative methods! And an epic story to tell! Stay tuned for updates!”

Prithviraj’s next release will be Aadujeevitham for which he was shooting in Jordan when the coronavirus-induced-lockdown was announced in March this year. Aadujeevitham is directed by Blessy and bankrolled by KG Abraham under the banner KGA Films. The film’s technical crew includes Oscar winning music composer for music AR Rahman, another Oscar winner Resul Pookutty for sound designing, renowned cinematographer KU Mohanan and Raja Muhammed for editing.

Director Blessy had announced that he will be shooting the film in various locations in Algeria, Egypt and India and shooting schedules will not be continuous like other films as the script demands that. This film is most likely to hit the marquee next year.

Prithviraj plays the real life character of Najeeb that writer Benyamin has portrayed in his book of the same title, on which the movie is based. The first look posters showed a really thin version of the actor. Prithviraj has earlier said in an interview to the The Cue that he has never attempted something like this.

Meanwhile, the groundwork for the sequel to Lucifer, which marked the directorial debut of Prithviraj, is progressing. He will directing the sequel Empuraan with Mohanlal again playing the lead role. Murali Gopy, who penned Lucifer, will be in charge of Empuraan as well as the third part of this trilogy. Empuraan was planned to go on the floors during mid-2020 but it stands postponed.

(Content provided by Digital Native)