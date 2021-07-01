Prithviraj resumes shooting for ‘Bhramam', remake of 'Andhadhun'

The film also stars Raashi Khanna, Unni Mukundan and Mamta Mohandas in pivotal roles.

Flix Mollywood

Prithviraj Sukumaran has resumed shooting for his upcoming Malayalam film Bhramam. He took to Instagram on June 30 to share the news with followers. The shooting for the film was halted in view of the lockdown restrictions in the second wave of coronavirus. Sharing a selfie, Prithviraj wrote: “Back to work after the 2021 lockdown! Off to shoot the tale end scene of Bhramam! @bhramammovie.”

Helmed by filmmaker Ravi K Chandran, Bhramam is the Mollywood remake of popular Hindi film Andhadhun. Bhramam stars actors Prithviraj Sukumaran, Unni Mukundan, Raashi Khanna and Mamta Mohandas in pivotal roles, while the supporting cast includes actors Surabhi Lakshmi, Ananya, Shankar, Jagadish, and Sudheer Karamana, among others.

Bhramam has dialogues and screenplay by Sarath Balan. Apart from directing, filmmaker Ravi K Chandran is also on board as the cinematographer. The film has editing by Sreekar Prasad. The background score and soundtrack are by musician Jakes Bejoy.

The plot of Bhramam revolves around the life of a pianist, who gets caught in the midst of a murder controversy. The hit Hindi movie starred actors Tabu and Radhika Apte as the female leads with Anil Dhawan, Zakir Hussain, Ashwini Kalsekar and Manav Vij forming the supporting cast. The film hit the marquee on October 5, 2018 worldwide and garnered positive reviews from fans and critics alike. The film was scripted by Sriram Raghavan, Arijit Biswas, Pooja Ladha Surti, Yogesh Chandekar and Hemanth Rao.

The movie is also being remade in Telugu and Tamil. The Tollywood remake, Maestro, is currently in the last leg of filming. The final schedule of shooting is taking place in Hyderabad. Actor Nithiin will be reprising Ayushmann’s role, while Nabha Natesh will be stepping into the shoes of Radhika Apte’s character from the original. Actor Tamannaah Bhatia, who was recently seen in thriller web series November Story, will be reprising Tabu’s role from Andhadhun.

The Tamil remake, titled Andhagan, stars actors Simran Bagga, Prashanth and Priya Anand in the lead roles.

Meanwhile, actor Prithviraj’s recent crime-thriller Cold Case, co-starring Aditi Balan, released on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on June 30.