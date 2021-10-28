Prithviraj, Joju and Sheelu's Star to release on Oct 29

Flix Mollywood

The makers of the upcoming Malayalam movie Star, which features actors Joju George, Sheelu Abraham and Prithviraj Sukumaran in pivotal roles, announced that the film is all set to make its theatrical release on October 29. Helmed by director Domin Dâ€™Silva and produced by Abraham Mathew under the banner of Abaam Movies, Star is reportedly the first Malayalam movie to hit the big screens after the second wave of the coronavirus.

The trailer of the film was unveiled on April 4, this year. It introduced the character played by Joju George, that of a disturbed husband, with Sheelu Abraham donning the role of his wife. In the trailer, children and some older women were also seen forming the household. The trailer sets the tone for an eerie thriller. As per reports, Prithviraj Sukumaran is likely to play an extended cameo role in the film.

Star is written by Suvin Somasekharan and edited by Lal Krishna. Tharun Bhasker is on board as the cinematographer, while M Jayachandran and Ranjin Raj composed the soundtrack. The background score is by William Francis.

Meanwhile, actor Joju George was last seen in the political movie One that starred actor Mammootty in the lead. He also played a pivotal role in Aanum Pennum. He was roped in to play an important role in the Tamil movie Jagame Thandhiram, as well, wherein he was seen as Sivadoss, a gangster who helps immigrants. He was also a part of Mahesh Narayananâ€™s Malik that released on Amazon Prime Video. The political drama starred actors Fahadh Faasil and Nimisha Sajayan.

Joju will next be seen in the upcoming films Thuramukham, Ottakkomban, and Peace.

Actor Sheelu has acted in several films such as Weeping Boy and She Taxi. She will be seen in the upcoming film Maradu 357, directed by Kannan Thamarakkulam. Domin Dâ€™Silva has earlier directed the film Pyppin Chuvattile Pranayam, starring Neeraj Madhav and Reba Monica John in the lead.