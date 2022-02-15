'Prep mode on': Producer Boney Kapoor announces new movie with Ajith

The upcoming film with Ajith is tentatively titled 'AK61', and is also bankrolled by Boney Kapoor.

Flix Kollywood

As popular Kollywood actor Ajith Kumar’s fans are gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Valimai, which is scheduled to hit the big screens on February 24, the producer Boney Kapoor dropped an exciting announcement on Tuesday, February 15. The producer announced that he will be teaming up with Ajith Kumar, and the film is tentatively titled AK61. The upcoming film is also bankrolled by producer Boney Kapoor under the banner of Bay View Projects LLP. Sharing the poster, Boney wrote: “Prep mode on #AK61.”

Boney Kapoor unveiled a black-and-white themed graphic image of actor Ajith Kumar. The image indicates that Ajith might be featured in an intense, never-seen-before role. As per media reports, the film is helmed by H Vinoth and the shooting is set to commence in March this year. The film will mark the third time collaboration between Boney Kapoor, H Vinoth and Ajith Kumar after 2019 courtroom drama Nerkonda Paarvai, the remake of Bollywood film Pink, and upcoming actioner Valimai.

Vinoth’s remake had Ajith reprising Amitabh Bachchan’s role as a lawyer while Shraddha plays his client Meera (Taapsee did the role in the Hindi film). Andrea Tariang and Abhirami Venkatachalam were also seen in important roles, while Vidya Balan essayed the role of Ajith’s wife. The film released in the year 2019.

Speaking about his personal takeaways from the film, director H Vinoth had told TNM in an earlier interview, “It is necessary that men understand a woman, understand consent. They need to know that a woman walks alongside, not behind, us in the journey called life.”

Meanwhile, the trio’s second collaboration, Valimai, has actors Huma Qureshi, Kartikeya Gummakonda and Yogi Babu, among others. Ajith will be seen as a cop in the movie. He has essayed the role of a police officer in films like Yennai Arindhaal and Mankatha. The theatrical release of Valimai has been postponed multiple times due to the coronavirus pandemic. Sharing the announcement about the release date of the film on February 2, producer Boney Kapoor wrote,”Actions speak louder than words. The wait is well & truly over. Feel the power on 24 Feb, in cinemas worldwide.”