Final Valimai update? Ajith's much-awaited film will hit theatres this month

The film was scheduled to hit the big screens on January 13 earlier but was postponed due to the increase in coronavirus cases.

Putting an end to a long wait, producer Boney Kapoor finally shared news many Ajith fans have been waiting for — the actor’s much-anticipated movie Valimai, will hit the big screens on February 24. Fans have been eagerly waiting to receive updates about the release of the film since the makers of other upcoming Tamil films such as Suriya’s Etharkkum Thunindhavan and Don announced the new release dates.

Sharing the announcement on social media, Boney Kapoor, who is bankrolling the film, wrote: “Actions speak louder than words. The wait is well & truly over. Feel the power on 24 Feb, in cinemas worldwide. #Valimai #Valimai240222 #ValimaiFromFeb24 (sic).”

Helmed by director H Vinoth, the cast of Valimai includes actor Huma Qureshi, Kartikeya Gummakonda and Yogi Babu, among others. Ajith will be seen as a cop in the movie. He has essayed the role of a police officer in films like Yennai Arindhaal and Mankatha.

The release of Valimai was postponed earlier due to the increase in the number of coronavirus cases in different parts of the country. Action drama Valimai was initially slated for release on January 13. But the makers announced on January 6 that its theatrical release is being postponed.

“Audiences and fans have always been the source of our felicity. Their unconditional support and love during the hard times, instilled vital hopes in us to face the hardships, and successfully complete our dream project,” team Valimai had said in a statement.

The statement further read, “All that we desired during every single moment was to see them cheerful and happy in the cinema halls. At the same time, the safety and well-being of our audiences have always been at the forefront of all our decisions, given the steep rise in COVID-19 infections across the globe, and abiding by the regulations of the authorities, we have decided to postpone the release of our film ‘Valimai’ until the situation normalises.” They also urged fans to follow COVID-19 safety protocols and get vaccinated.