Pre-release event of Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati’s Bheemla Nayak postponed

Sithara Entertainments announced that the pre-release event, scheduled to take place on February 21, has been postponed as a mark of respect following the death of AP minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy.

The makers of actor Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming film Bheemla Nayak announced that they have postponed the pre-release event of the movie, which was scheduled to take place on Monday, February 21, as a mark of respect following the death of Andhra Pradesh Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy. The minister reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest on Monday morning in Hyderabad, and passed away.

Sharing the announcement, Sithara Entertainments, the production banner bankrolling the film, wrote: “Our deepest condolences to the family & friends of AP Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy garu on his sudden demise. As a mark of respect, the pre-release event of #BheemlaNayak won't be happening today!(sic).” As part of the event, the trailer of the film was to be revealed.

Actor Pawan Kalyan’s fans, who have been eagerly waiting for promotional content from the movie, have expressed on social media that they are unhappy with the decision. Although the movie is scheduled to hit the big screens on February 25, the makers have not unveiled the trailer yet. Citing this, fans have urged them to release it.

Helmed by Sagar K Chandra, Bheemla Nayak, which stars actors Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati in the lead, is the Telugu remake of the hit Malayalam movie Ayyappanum Koshiyum, which featured Biju Menon and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Billed as an action-packed entertainer, the ensemble cast includes actors Nithya Menen and Samyuktha Menon as the female leads. Pawan Kalyan will be seen as a cop in the film, while Rana Daggubati will appear in an important role with shades of negativity.

Bankrolled by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi, Bheemla Nayak has cinematography and editing by Ravi K Chandran and Naveen Nooli, respectively. Popular music composer S Thaman has been roped in for the project, which has dialogues and the screenplay penned by Trivikram Srinivas.