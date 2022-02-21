Andhra minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy dies at 49 after cardiac arrest

Andhra Pradesh Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy passed away on the morning of February 21, Monday. He was 49. Goutham Reddy reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest on Monday morning, and was brought dead to Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad. The Minister had recently returned from Dubai, where he was attending the India Pavilion at EXPO2020. He inaugurated the Andhra Pradesh Week at the India Pavilion on February 11.

Goutham Reddy is a two-time MLA from Atmakur Assembly constituency in Nellore district. He held the portfolios of Industries, Commerce, IT & Skill Development in the Andhra Pradesh government. Goutham Reddy was the son of former MP Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy who has represented the Nellore Lok Sabha constituency multiple times.

Condolences poured in for Goutham Reddy from leaders across political parties as well as government officials and the general public.

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy in a statement expressed "deep shock and profound grief" over his untimely demise. "Terming Gowtham Reddy as a young promising leader who was known to him since early days, the Chief Minister expressed anguish over the tragic incident and said that words fail to describe the loss of his young cabinet colleague," a statement from the Chief Minister's office said, conveying his condolences to the minister's family members.

Condoling his death, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu tweeted: “Andhra Pradesh Industries and IT Minister Shri Mekapati Goutham Reddy's demise is most unfortunate.He was a very gentle, cultured man. He was a leader with an awareness of public issues and commitment to his work.”

Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao said that he was shocked beyond belief.

Deeply saddened & shocked beyond belief to learn about the sudden demise of dear friend @MekapatiGoutham Garu



My heartfelt condolences to the family & friends in this hour of grief



Gone too soon brother. Pray that you rest in peace pic.twitter.com/9V7IYk3o03 — KTR (@KTRTRS) February 21, 2022

It’s terrible to hear about the loss of Sri Goutham Reddy, Minister for Industries, AP.



I express my sincere sympathy to his family and friends.



Words can't express how saddened we are to hear of the loss of great minister. pic.twitter.com/IcjZdJGLSV — Srijana Gummalla (@GummallaSrijana) February 21, 2022

Extremely shocked and saddened to hear about the passing away of Mekapati Goutham Reddy Garu. The sense of loss can't be described in words and I wish that may the departed soul rest in peace.#MekapatiGoutham — Rajini Vidadala (@VidadalaRajini) February 21, 2022

At the India Pavilion at EXPO Dubai, he inaugurated the state floor, and led the high-level delegation to attract investments to Andhra.