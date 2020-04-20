'Pray at home during Ramzan': Telangana announces strict ban on religious gatherings

The fasting month of Ramzan commences from April 25 and lasts up to May 24.

Telangana Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali on Sunday appealed to Muslims to perform namaz at home during the upcoming holy month of Ramzan due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

Noting that there was no medicine or vaccine for the coronavirus pandemic as of now and implementation of lockdown was the best solution, he requested members of the community to "perform namaz during the coming Ramzan season at their homes."

According to a press release, Ali made the request after reviewing disinfectants spraying work undertaken by the Telangana State Disaster Response and Fire Services department at the historic Charminar in Hyderabad.

The Home Minister asked people to follow the guidelines issued by the state government to contain the spread of COVID-19, it said. The state government headed by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has been taking all necessary measures to check the spread of the virus, he said.

The Fire and Rescue Services department has been engaged in spraying disinfectants, besides educating people, as part of measures to check the spread of the virus.

In a recent tweet, Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, quoting Jamia Nizamia, one of the oldest Islamic seminaries of higher learning based in the city, said that the Hyderabad Muftis and Ulemas of all schools of thought have made an appeal to Muslims to offer ''taraweeh'' (prayers) at home during Ramzan.

The same message was reiterated by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday evening.

Speaking to reporters about the state's decision to extend the lockdown till May 7, KCR said, "Whether it is Ramzan for Muslims, or any festival for Hindus or Christians, this is not confined to any one religion or section. Everybody has to follow the rule very strictly. No religious gathering will be allowed in the state of Telangana during the lockdown."

