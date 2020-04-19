Distribute ration to poor Muslims for Ramzan: Akbar Owaisi asks Telangana CM

Every year, the Telangana government hosts iftar parties at masjids during Ramzan, where new clothes are distributed to around 4 lakh poor Muslim families.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi wrote a letter to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, asking the latter to distribute ration kits to poor Muslim families in the state.

Since the formation of Telangana, KCR has been hosting iftar parties at masjids across the state during Ramzan, where new clothes are distributed to around 4 lakh poor Muslim families. A similar scheme is also undertaken for 2.35 lakh poor Christian families in churches during Christmas.

This year, however, Owaisi requested that the Chief Minister use the money to distribute ration kits to the same families, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The fasting month of Ramzan commences from April 25 and lasts up to May 24. The last nine days of the current spell of lockdown coincide with the Ramzan fasting," Owaisi stated.

The Chandrayangutta legislator pointed out that in view of the unprecedented situation caused by the coronavirus pandemic, which has affected the livelihood of daily-wage earners in the state, a large section of Muslims, who are all engaged in the informal or unorganised sector, required timely assistance during the fasting month of Ramzan.

"In this backdrop, I earnestly request you to earmark the funds set apart for Iftar at masjids for distribution of ration kits, comprising essential commodities (including rice) and cash assistance to the poorest Muslim families across the state," he said.

The distribution of the ration kits, which cost Rs 500 per kit, to 4 lakh poor Muslim families would amount to Rs 40 crore, which is equal to what is earmarked for the Iftar parties, he further stated.

"I sincerely hope and trust that you would take a positive decision on our request and instruct the Minorities Welfare Department to coordinate with the Revenue and Civil Supplies Department to ensure that the ration kits and cash assistance is provided to the poor Muslim families, before the advent of fasting month of Ramzan on April 25," Owaisi wrote.

