Praveen Kumar gets COVID-19 days after joining BSP at large rally

The news of Praveen Kumar's COVID-19 infection raises concerns, as over 2 lakh people attended the rally held at Telangana's Nalgonda when he joined the BSP.

news COVID-19

Days after the beginning of his political career, ex-IPS officer Dr RS Praveen Kumar tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday, August 10. On Sunday, the former Additional Director General of Police (DGP) joined the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in a grand public meeting in Telangana’s Nalgonda. Praveen Kumar is now the Telangana state coordinator for the BSP. The news of his COVID-19 infection raises concerns, as over two lakh people attended the public rally held for his political entry.

Read: 'Want to be slaves or rulers?' Ex-IPS officer Praveen Kumar as he joins BSP

Praveen Kumar announced on Twitter that he tested positive for the coronavirus and is being treated. "As I have been lethargic for the last two days, I have undergone a COVID test, came to the Government Gandhi Hospital for treatment as soon as I was diagnosed and have just been discharged. People who moved closest to me please isolate yourselves. I have mild symptoms. Nothing to worry at all."

గత రెండురోజులుగా నీరసంగా ఉంటే Covid టెస్టు చేయించుకుని, Positive గా నిర్దారణ అయిన వెంటనే ప్రభుత్వ గాంధీ హాస్పిటల్ కు వచ్చి చికిత్స చేయించుకుని ఇప్పుడే డిశ్చార్జి అయ్యాను. నాతో అతి దగ్గరగా తిరిగిన వ్యక్తులూ,Please isolate yourselves. I have mild symptoms. Nothing to worry at all. pic.twitter.com/mqYTfC8fmL — Dr. RS Praveen Kumar (@RSPraveenSwaero) August 10, 2021

The ex-IPS officer, known for the work he did as Secretary of the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS), recently took voluntary retirement from the rank of Additional DGP after serving 26 years in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh and present Telangana. At the rally held in Nalgonda, Praveen made a scathing attack on Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and the TRS party, taking shots at KCR’s Dalita Bandu scheme. Praveen Kumar called it an “aimless flow of money”

Meanwhile, according to a media bulletin released by the Director of the Public Health and Family Welfare (DPH&FW), Telangana reported 453 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the number of active cases to 8,242. So far, the state has reported 6,49,859 cases, out of which 6,37,789 persons have recovered.