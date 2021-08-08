‘Historic day for Telangana’: Thousands arrive to witness Praveen Kumar’s political entry

Former IPS officer and educationist RS Praveen Kumar officially joined the BSP on August 8, at an event titled the 'Bahujan Rajyadhikara Sankalpa Sabha' (Gathering of Bahujan Political Will).

Politics

It’s an animated Sunday afternoon in Nalgonda, with thousands of people from across Telangana flocking to the NG College ground in town, to witness former IPS officer Dr RS Praveen Kumar’s political entry as he officially joins the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). The legacy of Praveen Kumar’s work, especially as Secretary of the Telangana Social and Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions (TSWREIS), has attracted varied groups of people, including several students and alumni of the Swaero movement spearheaded by Praveen Kumar. In an exhilarated tone, Utkuri Saikumar, a 22-year-old postgraduate,told TNM, "I'm very excited about his political entry. It is interesting to see that many people have come here without any political affiliation, just because of his past work. I'm sure he will be successful in politics too.”

Praveen Kumar officially joined the BSP on August 8, at an event titled the 'Bahujan Rajyadhikara Sankalpa Sabha' (Gathering of Bahujan Political Will). Praveen Kumar and BSP MP and National Coordinator Ramji Guatam, along with other leaders, were welcomed amid performances by dappu artists. The Nalgonda NG college ground was filled with giant blue-coloured flex boards of Savitribhai Phule, Kanshiram, Ambedkar, Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj and Periyar. Roads leading to Nalgonda were also filled with blue-coloured posters and flex boards, with images of Praveen Kumar, BSP leaders Mayawati and Kanshi Ram, as well as social reformers from the southern states like Periyar and Narayana Guru.

Pavan Kumar, a member of the Telangana Gurukul Parents Association (TGPA) from Rajanna Sircilla district, said, "As a bureaucrat, he has changed the lives of thousands of students like our children by instilling the confidence and zeal for education. As a politician, he will definitely bring change, with ideals of social revolutionaries like Buddha, Phule, Ambedkar and Periyar."

Meanwhile, a walkathon of 100 kilometres was taken up by around 100 alumni of Jawaharlal Nehru University, Osmania University, Nizam College, Delhi University, Azim Premji University and other educational institutions. Manda Hemanth, a student activist from Swaero Students Union (SSU), said it was a historical day for Telangana. "We have taken up this yatra to welcome Praveen Kumars' decision. This day will remain in the history of Telangana,” he said.

Several youngsters TNM spoke to said that they had come to Nalgonda to witness Praveen Kumar’s first address as a politician. Many of them said they were eager to see more Bahujan leaders in the state entering active politics, taking a cue from Praveen Kumar. Several parents and alumni of the social welfare educational institutions, as well as people from different walks of life, attended the meeting. Many people other than BSP cadres and youth from different Bahujan associations were also present. BSP leaders said that party cadres and the attendees had arranged food and vehicles on their own to attend the Bahujana Rajyadikara Sankalpa Sabha. Following of COVID-19 protocol remained inconsistent among the attendees.

Amid the festive atmosphere at the college grounds, scores of bookstores were also set up, where books pertaining to Bahujan literature, history and culture were being sold.

A 1995 batch IPS officer in the rank of Additional Director General of Police (Addl DGP), Praveen Kumar recently took voluntary retirement from the service to enter politics. “Today is truly a BIG DAY in my life as I am going to join Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) with the blessings of Behenji Kum. Mayawati and National Coordinator Sri. Ramji Gautham. Please bless me, stand by my side and guide me all through this exciting journey ahead,” Praveen Kumar tweeted, ahead of the event. Prior to the event, Praveen Kumar offered tributes at the Telangana Martyrs Memorial at Gun Park in Hyderabad. He later offered chadar at the famous Yousufain Dargah at Nampally.