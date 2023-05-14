Praises pour in for Aishwarya Rajesh-starrer Farhana amid controversy

Many viewers, celebrities, and film critics have shown their support on social media for the film’s nuanced take on a theme rarely seen in Indian cinema industries.

Flix

Though Farhana starring Aishwarya Rajesh released amid controversy, the film seems to have won many hearts over the weekend after it hit theatres on Friday, May 12. With a Muslim woman character in the lead and rumours regarding the plot before the release, a few Muslim groups including the Indian National League (INL), objected to the film alleging that it is anti-Islamic. In the complaint submitted to the Chennai Police Commisoner’s office by INL prior to the film’s release, they allege that Farhana depicts a Muslim woman “who does sex work across the world wearing burqa.”

The film, directed by Nelson Venkatesan, however follows the story of the titular character Farhana, who finds herself working for a company that provides phone sex chat facilities. Initially uncomfortable with the job, she is slowly drawn to one of her callers who simply wants someone to talk to. Their conversations on a variety of topics leads to a warm friendship before an ugly turn of events. The film attempts to steer clear of passing judgement on Farhana’s choices, yet tries to provoke a nuanced conversation about issues such as sex chat facilities.

Taking to social media, many viewers, celebrities and film critics have shown their support for the film’s nuanced take on a theme rarely seen in Kollywood or other mainstream Indian cinema industries.

As for the story, I liked the film better before it turns into a thriller. The best phase is when Farhana begins to experience indescribable feelings for a male voice. There’s a real lack of judgement—and genuine interest in capturing the early sensations of a new relationship. May 14, 2023

Wishing the best @Dreamwarriorpic and Team #Farhana led by @aishu_dil - hearing good things, may the film turn out to be loved by all @nelsonvenkat @prabhu_sr https://t.co/T1DzVAFNZK — Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) May 12, 2023

#Farhana is, in a way, a coming of age thriller. One of the best films of @aishu_dil in recent years.



In cinemas today pic.twitter.com/En8farT0oe — Haricharan Pudipeddi (@pudiharicharan) May 12, 2023

#Farhana - Attempts something totally different and delivers it with panache. https://t.co/ENtxkrhJCF — Jeyram Ramani (@Jeyram) May 12, 2023

#Farhana _ #Sema Simple story with commendable perfomance from the ensemble cast. @aishu_dil as farhana is brilliant to the core. The movie has its ups and downs but overall package is truly convincing. Surprise actor who plays the villain is not so perfect for the pychotic role. pic.twitter.com/e0cYVC9oIj — Chandra Subramanian' (@ChandrasubramaN) May 13, 2023

The production company bankrolling the film, Dream Warrior Pictures, also put out a statement a day before the release date, stating that Farhana is not against any religion or their sentiments. "Our aim is only to provide good movies and never vouch for contents that are against a particular religion's sentiments and beliefs," the statement said.

Also read:

Farhana review: A daring film starring a superb Aishwarya Rajesh

Tamil movie Farhana in a row, makers say won't hurt religious sentiments