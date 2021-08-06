Prabhu Deva releases 'Take It Easy Policy', an audio book about his life

The Tamil audio series in his own voice touches on interesting incidents in his professional and personal life.

Flix Entertainment

Tamil actor, dancer and director Prabhu Deva has released an audio book about his personal and professional life. Prabhu Deva's autobiography in the audio format, titled Take It Easy Policy, has been released on publishing house Notion Press's reading app Bynge.

"The audio series is an honest tell-all about his life, chronicling his professional and personal life. The series delves into him being raised as a normal kid in Chennai to entering superstardom as a choreographer and an actor. Prabhu Deva sports many hatsâ€” he is a choreographer, an actor, a director and a producer. He is best known for choreographing songs such as â€˜Muqablaâ€™, â€˜Urvasi Urvasiâ€™ and â€˜Kay Sera Seraâ€™," says a release by Notion Press.

The book also touches upon the milestones of Prabhu Deva's life as well as other incidents, such as his first salary or meeting the iconic Michael Jackson (Prabhu Deva has often been called India's Michael Jackson because of his inimitable dance moves). Other topics such as his silent nature, why he sports a beard, his entry into Bollywood, marriage and other aspects of his life are discussedâ€” and all of this in his own voice.



Prabhu Deva (left) with his family

The audio book is in Tamil. It is available for free on the Bynge reading app.

Prabhu Deva, who began his career in the show business as a young boy in the 1980s, continues to be very active in cinema. He first played the male lead in a film in the 1994 romance Kadhalan opposite Nagma. Over the years he played a romantic hero in many films, his characters often laced with a mix of humour. Minsara Kanavu, VIP, Vanathai Pola, Alli Thandha Vaanam are some of his earlier popular films. He directed for the first time in 2005, a Telugu film called Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana. Pokkiri, Shankar Dada Zindabad, Rowdy Rathore, Singh is Bliing are some of the other films he directed.



Prabhu Deva (left) with Kamal Haasan

The actor-choreographer also continues to act in movies. On Wednesday, August 4, the title and first look poster of his new film with director Santhosh P Jayakumar, Poikkal Kuthirai, was released.