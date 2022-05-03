Prabhu Deva to choreograph Chiranjeevi, Salman Khan in Godfather

The makers had announced earlier that Salman Khan has been roped in for a cameo role in ‘Godfather’ which stars Chiranjeevi in the lead.

Flix Tollywood

The highly-anticipated Telugu film Godfather starring ‘Mega Star’ Chiranjeevi and directed by Mohan Raja, is being produced on a grand scale by Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films. The makers of the film announced on Tuesday, May 3, that actor, filmmaker and dance choreographer Prabhu Deva is on board as the choreographer for a song that will feature Chiranjeevi and Bollywood star Salman Khan. S Thaman has been roped in as the music composer for the project. The makers had announced earlier that Salman Khan will be doing a special cameo role in the film. Godfather marks Salman’s Telugu debut.

Musician S Thaman shared a picture of himself with Chiranjeevi, Prabhu Deva, Mohan Raja, and others."Yayyyy!! THIS IS NEWS. Prabhu Deva Will Be Choreographing An Atom Bombing Swinging Song For Our Boss Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan Gaaru What A High Seriously @jayam_mohanraja Our Mighty #GodfatherMusic #Godfather This is GONNA LIT ATHE Screens For Sure", Thaman's post read.Godfather, which is the remake of the hit Malayalam film Lucifer, is nearing the end of its production. Nayanthara will have a significant role, and Puri Jagannadh will appear in a cameo. Satya Dev also has a full-length role in the film. The supporting cast includes Harish Uthaman, Sachin Khedekar, Nassar and others.

The 2019 Malayalam film Lucifer marked actor-director Prithviraj Sukumaran’s directorial debut. His second directorial venture Bro Daddy also featured actor Mohanlal and himself in the lead. The film streamed on Over-the-Top (OTT) platform Disney Plus Hotstar earlier this year. Billed as an entertaining family drama, Bro Daddy deals with the ups and downs of unplanned pregnancies. Interestingly, Mohanlal’s directorial debut Barroz too will feature Prithviraj for an important role. The movie is expected to hit the big screens later this year.

Chiranjeevi was last seen in the recently released Telugu film Acharya, co-starring his son, actor Ram Charan in the lead. The duo have teamed up for a full-length role for the first time. Helmed by Koratala Siva, the movie starred actor Pooja Hegde as the female lead.