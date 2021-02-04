Prabhas's 'Salaar' team meets with road accident

Just a few days ago, a fire had broken out on the star's 'Adipurush' sets

Flix Accident

A day after fire broke out on the sets of Prabhas's Adipurush in Mumbai, his Salaar team met with a road accident near Godavarikhani in Telangana. As per reports, the injured members have been rushed to the hospital.

The team, after finishing the day's shoot, was reportedly returning to their hotels and a van carrying a few team members collided with a lorry. Those who suffered injuries have been shifted to Mamatha Hospital nearby. However, there is no confirmation regarding the identity of the team members.

According to hospital authorities, around 6 to 7 injured people came in for treatment following the accident. The unit members had suffered minor injuries, and left almost immediately after being treated in the outpatient ward, hospital authorities said.

On Tuesday, on the first day of the shoot of Adipurish in Mumbai, a massive fire broke out on the sets. No one was said to be injured in the incident. The shoot of the film was happening at the Retro Grounds behind Inorbit Mall in Goregaon when the incident happened. It may be noted that Adipurush had just gone on the floors on Tuesday, and its director Om Raut had announced the same on social media. Sharing a new poster of the film, he wrote, “Aarambh”. The poster’s tagline was, “Celebrating the victory of good over evil.”

Adipurush is one of the biggest movies being made in India starring Prabhas and Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan. Directed by Om Raut, the upcoming film is an adaptation of the Indian epic Ramayana. The film will be shot as a bilingual in Telugu and Hindi. It will be dubbed and released in other languages such as Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and several foreign languages. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar under the banner T-series, on a whopping budget of Rs 400 crore.The makers are eyeing a massive 2022 release.

The Prabhas starrer Salaar is being directed Prashanth Neel, who made Kannada hit KGF. The film went on floors recently and the shooting is currently happening in Godavarikhani, Ramagundam. Shruti Haasan has been roped in as the film's leading lady. The announcement was made on her birthday and Prabhas welcomed her on board. The film is going to be an action saga and it will be produced by KGF producer Vijay Kiragandur.

Prabhas also has Radha Krishna Kumar's Radhe Shyam, co-starring Pooja Hegde. The film, which was wrapped up recently, is bankrolled by Vamsi Krishna Reddy, Pramod Uppalapati, Praseedha Uppalapati, and Bhushan Kumar under the banners UV Creations and T-Series. Prabhas will be seen alongside Deepika Padukone in Nag Ashwin's next. Tipped to be a pan-Indian multilingual science-fiction project, the makers recently roped in Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan for an important role.

(Content provided by Digital Native)

Read: Fire breaks out on sets of ‘Adipurush’, starring Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan