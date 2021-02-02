Fire breaks out on sets of ‘Adipurush’, starring Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan

No injuries were reported.

Flix Accident

A fire broke out on the sets of Adipurush in Mumbai on Tuesday evening, reportedly around 4.13 pm. The shoot of the film was happening at the Retro Grounds behind Inorbit Mall in Goregaon when the incident happened. Eight fire engines were reportedly rushed to the spot, and no injuries were reported.

Adipurush stars actors Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles. A spokesperson reportedly confirmed that there was a fire on the sets and that everyone was safe and sound. “We thank Mumbai fire brigade and Mumbai Police for their support,” the spokesperson said. Saif and Prabhas were not present on the sets when the incident happened, according to reports.

Pinkvilla reported that the cause of the fire was a short circuit. Incidentally, Adipurush had just gone on the floors on Tuesday, and its director Om Raut had announced on social media earlier the same. Sharing a new poster of the film, he wrote, “Aarambh”. The poster’s tagline was, “Celebrating the victory of good over evil.”

Adipurush is an onscreen multilingual adaptation of the Indian epic, Ramayana. While Prabhas will play the role of the Ram, Saif Ali Khan is set to play Lankesh, a moniker for Ravana. According to reports, the makers have approached Sunny Singh, who gained popularity with the Bollywood film Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety, to play Ram’s brother, Lakshman, in the film.

The film is set to have lot of VFX sequences, for which the filmmakers are in talks with VFX supervisors of Hollywood films like Avatar and Star Wars.

This is Om Raut’s second film after Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior which starred Ajay Devgn. Adipurush will be shot in Hindi and Telugu, and is set to be dubbed in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and several other foreign languages. It is reported to release in theatres in India on August 11, 2022.

