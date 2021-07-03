Prabhas welcomes Bhagyashree to 'Radhe Shyam' sets with Hyderabadi sweets

The final schedule of ‘Radhe Shyam’, starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the lead, began shooting on June 25 in Hyderabad.

Flix Tollywood

The Radhe Shyam team recently resumed shooting for the film in Hyderabad. The final schedule of the movie commenced on June 25. Actor Bhagyashree, who has been roped in to play a significant role in Radhe Shyam, took to Twitter to thank Prabhas for welcoming her to the sets of the movie with delicious Hyderabadi sweets. Thanking Prabhas for his kind gesture in a tweet posted on Thursday, July 1, the Maine Pyar Kiya fame actor wrote, “Another stack of the tasty hyderabadi sweets #pootharekulu. Thank you #Prabhas ... you spoil me (sic).”

She also shared a behind-the-scenes photo from the sets, where she sports an elegant look in a saree. Sharing the black-and-white photo, Bhagyashree wrote, “Shoot shuru kare?#bts #RadheShaym #shootmode #shoot,” which translates to “Shall we start the shoot?(sic).”

On June 25, Pooja Hegde shared an Instagram story in which she told her fans that she is all set to shoot for Radhe Shyam again, after they paused due to the pandemic. The actor shared an image from the airport. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Radhe Shyam stars actors Pooja Hegde and Prabhas in lead roles. The film marks Prabhas’s appearance as a romantic hero after almost a decade. The romantic drama is produced by T-Series and UV Creations, and presented by Krishnam Raju. The movie is likely to explore the theme of reincarnation.

Bankrolled by Vamsi and Pramod, Radhe Shyam was initially slated for release on July 30, 2021. The makers are yet to give updates about the release of the movie since many films skipped theatrical release due to the second wave of COVID-19 and lockdowns. The ensemble cast of Radhe Shyam also includes Murli Sharma, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi, Sasha Chettri, Kunaal Roy Kapur and Sathyan, among others.

Radhe Shyam has sound design and editing by Resul Pokutty and Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao respectively. Manoj Paramahamsa has been roped in for cinematography, while Ravinder is taking care of the art direction. The movie is scheduled to release in five languages including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.