Prabhas's â€˜Radhe Shyamâ€™ resumes shooting, Pooja Hegde joins sets

Filmmaker Radhe Krishna Kumarâ€™s period romantic drama stars actors Pooja Hegde and Prabhas in the lead roles.

Flix Tollywood

The shooting for Pooja Hegde and Prabhasâ€™s period romantic drama Radhe Shyam resumed on Friday. Actor Pooja Hegde took to Instagram stories on Monday to share with fans that Radhe Shyam has started rolling. The photo shared by the actor has been taken at an airport. The shooting for Radhe Shyam reportedly commenced at Hyderabad and the movie is said to be in the last leg of shoot. The movie was initially slated for theatrical release on July 30. The makers are yet to give updates about the release of the movie since many films skipped theatrical release due to the second wave of coronavirus and the pandemic induced lockdown.

Helmed by filmmaker Radhe Krishna Kumar, Radhe Shyam is a period romantic drama that is based on the theme of reincarnation. Set in Rome, the multilingual film has been shot in picturesque locations. The posters unveiled by the makers so far have left fans stunned. Prabhas will be seen as a romantic hero after almost a decade.

Bankrolled by Vamsi and Pramod, the movie features an ensemble cast, which includes actors Bhagyashree, Murli Sharma, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi, Sasha Chettri, Kunaal Roy Kapur and Sathyan. Manoj Paramahamsa is on board as the cinematographer, while Ravinder has done the art direction for the project. The movie has sound design by Resul Pokutty and editing by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao. The romantic saga is produced by T-Series and UV Creations, and presented by Krishnam Raju.

Prabhas, who was last seen in action-thriller Saaho, which co-starred Shraddha Kapoor, has several other projects in the pipeline. He is currently working on his upcoming movie Salaar, which is directed by KGF fame Prashanth Neel. Fans are eager for the makers of his upcoming movie Adipurush to release updates about the project. He will be sharing the screen with Saif Ali Khan. He will also be seen alongside Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan in Nag Ashwinâ€™s next. Meanwhile, Pooja Hegde will be next seen alongside Kollywood star Vijay in Beast.