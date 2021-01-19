Prabhas and Prashanth Neelâ€™s 'Salaar' to begin shooting soon

Reports suggest that Prabhas will begin shooting from January 26 in Godavarikhani coal mines in Telangana.

Flix Cinema

Prabhasâ€™ new movie, directed by Prashanth Neel, was launched officially recently much to the excitement of his fans. The shooting of this film titled Salaar will begin soon and we hear that the team has earmarked locations in the coal mines at Godavarikhani in Peddapalli district of Telangana for shooting some important scenes. Reports suggest that Prabhas will begin shooting from January 26 in Godavarikhani and will be stationed there for three weeks until the schedule is wrapped up. Salaar is touted to be an action entertainer and plans are on to shoot a major action scene in the location. More updates about this project including details about the rest of the cast and crew are likely to be revealed soon.

While Salaar is getting ready to take-off, the post production of KGF: Chapter 2 is in full swing. Prashanth Neel, besides directing the film, has also written the story, screenplay and dialogues. Vijay Kiragandur is producing the project under his banner Hombale Films with Srinidhi Shetty playing the female lead in this entertainer.

The technical team of KGF: Chapter 2 comprises music director Ravi Basrur, cinematographer Bhuvan Gowda, and art director Shivakumar. While Yash and Srinidhi Shetty play the lead roles in it, the rest of the star cast includes Sanjay Dutt, Balakrishna, Anant Nag, Malavika Avinash, Saran Shakthi, Achyuth Kumar, Vasishta N. Simha, Prakash Raj and Rao Ramesh.

It may be noted that the Prashanth Neel directorial KGF: Chapter 1, the prequel to this film, was one of the biggest hits in the Indian film industry. With Prabhas, well known to be an actor with a pan-Indian appeal, joining hands with Prashanth Neel, expectations are rife on Salaar.

Meanwhile, Prabhas has Radhe Shyam directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. The film is bankrolled by Vamsi Krishna Reddy, Pramod Uppalapati, Praseedha Uppalapati and Bhushan Kumar under the banners UV Creations and T-Series. The technical crew of this film includes Manoj Paramahamsa to crank the camera with Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao handling the edits.

Pooja Hegde has been roped in to play the female lead in this entertainer. Reports suggest that Prabhas will be playing a palm reader, a role that has never been explored by leading heroes in the Telugu film industry. The shooting of this film was halted due to the outbreak of the pandemic and recently resumed in Hyderabad.

Prabhas recently signed a new project with Mahanati director Nag Ashwin. Tipped to be pan-Indian multilingual science-fiction project, Deepika Padukone has been roped in a lead role, making her Telugu debut. Last February, the project was officially announced via a special video which was released on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Vyjayanthi Films. Calling it an epic project, the makers had said they take pride in collaborating with Prabhas. Other details of the project are yet to be officially revealed. Prabhas also has a project titled Adipurush with director Om Raut in the offing.

Prabhasâ€™ last film to release was Saaho. This film, directed by Sujeeth, was bankrolled by V. Vamshi Krishna Reddy and Pramod Uppalapati under the banner UV Creations on a budget of Rs 300 crore. The filmâ€™s star cast included Neil Nitin Mukesh, Lal, Arun Vijay, Mandira Bedi, Jackie Shroff, Vennela Kishore, Mahesh Manjrekar and Chunkey Pandey in supporting roles.

Read: 'KGF' star Yash jets off to Maldives for a family vacation