'KGF' star Yash jets off to Maldives for a family vacation

Yash recently wrapped up shooting for the climactic scene of â€˜KGF: Chapter 2â€™ with Sanjay Dutt in Hyderabad.

Flix SANDALWOOD

KGF star Yash has jetted off to the Maldives for a family vacation. He shared a candid picture with his wife Radhika, his son and his daughter. Sharing his vacation pictures on Instagram, Yash posted said, "If there was a tropical paradise.. then this would be it!! Maldives.. here we come!! @iamradhikapandit @conrad_maldives @travelwithjourneylabel #conradmaldives #travelwithjourneylabel #journeylabel #stayinspired #themuraka #youarespecial"

The star recently wrapped up the shoot of the climactic sequence of KGF: Chapter 2. Directed by Prashanth Neel of Uggram fame, the film also stars Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon.

The teaser of the film was released recently amid much excitement. It starts with the promise which that Yashâ€™s character Rocky made to his dying mother. The teaser also gives a glimpse of Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist Adheera and Raveena Tandon.



KGF: Chapter 2 picks up where the first film left off, at Kolar Gold Fields. With Sanjay Dutt stepping into the role of Adheera again, fans eagerly await the clash between his character and Rocky.



It may be noted that the Malayalam distribution rights of KGF: Chapter 2 have been acquired by Malayalam star Prithvirajâ€™s home banner, Prithviraj Productions. Prithviraj shared a poster and wrote, â€œI'm a huge fan of the KGF franchise and pretty much everything associated with it. Hombale films was among the first to reach out to me after Lucifer and discuss the possibility of an association. I definitely look forward to that but no better way to start the journey than to have the privilege of presenting one of the most anticipated films in the country. Prithviraj Productions is proud to present KGF 2. Like millions of you... I too am waiting to see Rocky's take unfold (sic)."



KGF: Chapter 2 also features actors Achyuth Kumar, Prakash Raj, Anant Nag and Vasishta N Simha, among others, in prominent roles. Reports emerged that Prakash Raj was brought in as a replacement for veteran actor Anant Nag, who played the key character of the narrator in the first part of KGF. Clarifying the same, director Prashant Neel confirmed that Prakash Raj has not replaced Anant Nag and has come on board to play an entirely different character.



Initially, it was announced that the film will hit the theatres worldwide on October 23, 2020. These plans were hampered due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The industry grapevine suggests that the makers are planning to release KGF: Chapter 2 on April 13, 2021, on the occasion of the Ugadi festival.

(Content provided by Digital Native)