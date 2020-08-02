Power shutdownÂ in partsÂ of Chennai from 9 am-2 pm on Monday

According to a load generation balance report by the Central Electricity Authority, Tamil Nadu is likely to have a power surplus for 2020-2021 both in terms of overall energy requirement and peak demand.

news Electricity

Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) has announced power shutdown in parts of Chennai on Monday, August 3. The power supply will be disrupted for five hours from 9 am to 2 pm for maintenance work in these areas on Monday. However, if the maintenance work is completed before 2 pm, the TANGEDCO will restore the power supply.

The power supply will be disrupted in Selaiyur and Tondiarpet areas of Chennai.

The following streets in Selaiyur will experience power supply: Kannan Nagar, IOB Colony, Ponniamman Koil Street, Selaiyur, Karnam Street, Raja Iyyer Street, Ranganathan Street, Muthalamman Street, Part of Velachery Main Road, Elumalai Street, New Balaji Nagar, Mullai Street, Avvai Street, Bharathi Nagar, Bajanai Koil Street, Madha Koil Street, Palayathan Street, Part of Ranganathan Nagar, Burma Colony Harington Road, Easwaran Koil Street and Ramasamy Street.

In Tondiarpet, the power supply will be briefly shut in the following areas: Cornation Nagar, TNSCB Quarters, J.J Nagar, Sudhandirapuram, Sigiranthaplayam, Motchapuram, KH Road, Meenambal Nagar, Bharathi Nagar, Bharathi Nagar Quarters, Kamaraj Nagar, New Sasthiri Nagar, Jeeva Nagar, Driver Colony, EH Road and Thiyagappa Chetty Street.

Power surplus in Tamil Nadu: Report

According to a load generation balance report by the Central Electricity Authority, under the Union Ministry of Power, Tamil Nadu is among the few states in the country that are likely to have a power surplus for 2020-2021 both in terms of overall energy requirement and peak demand. Other states include Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Goa, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Tripura.

The report states that Tamil Naduâ€™s overall demand is expected to be 1,17,111 million units while its availability will be 1,25,117 million units. The surplus, therefore, is 8,006 million units. The stateâ€™s peak demand is expected to be around 16,800 MW (megawatts) while the availability will be 17,448 MW, resulting in a surplus of 648 MW.

The report also added that the planned maintenance schedule of this year was not undertaken by the utilities for April and May in the state due to the lockdown.