Power dues: Telangana, Andhra, TN clear payments, Karnataka in defaulter list

A total of 13 states had been barred from buying or selling electricity from the spot market for not clearing pending payments of Rs 5,085 crore to power generators.

Around ten out of the 13 states that were barred by the Union government from buying or selling electricity over pending payments to power generators have paid their outstanding dues. These ten states include Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, which had earlier been named in the list on the PRAAPTi portal of the Union Ministry of Power. However, Karnataka still features in the list of states that owe outstanding dues as on August 20, the portal shows.

TNM had earlier reported that 13 states were barred from buying or selling electricity from the spot market for not clearing pending payments of Rs 5,085 crore to power generators. Power discoms often buy electricity from the spot market to meet immediate power needs. Among the power distribution companies on the ban list, the discoms of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana had also been included.

Now, as per an updated list, the list on the PRAAPTI portal shows that two discoms in Karnataka still have outstanding dues â€” Gulbarga Electricity Supply Company Ltd. (Rs 4,451 lakh) and Hubli Electricity Supply Company Ltd. (Rs 17,863 lakh). Other states listed are Jammu and Kashmir and Mizoram. A total of Rs 80,135 lakh is pending as dues from these states.

Earlier, Telangana was listed as the highest defaulter with dues worth Rs 1381 crore, followed by Tamil Nadu (Rs 926 crore), Andhra Pradesh (Rs 413 crore) and Karnataka (Rs 355 crore).

Later, Telangana officials clarified that state had paid all its dues â€” of around Rs 1,380 crore â€” last week itself, and that it was unclear why Telangana was included in the list of defaulters.

Industry experts had earlier said that if the governmentâ€™s decision to ban these states are not lifted, this could affect common citizens, as the end result would lead to short-term power outages in some areas.

