Four south states among 13 barred from selling, buying power: Things to know

A total of 13 states were barred from buying or selling electricity from the spot market for not clearing pending payments of Rs 5,085 crore to power generators.

news Electricity

The Union Power Ministry on Thursday, August 18 barred 13 states from buying or selling electricity from the spot market for not clearing pending payments of Rs 5,085 crore to power generators, according to a report in The New Indian Express (TNIE). Among the power distribution companies on the ban list, discoms of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are also included. Here are 3 things to know:

> This is the first time that the Power System Operation Corporation (Posoco), a body of the power ministry, invoked the Electricity (Late Payment Surcharge and Related Matters) Rules, 2022 to stop the power distribution companies (discoms) from alternative short-term sources, as per the report.

> According to the Electricity (Late Payment Surcharge and Related Matters) Rules, 2022, which were notified in June this year, discoms are required to pay a late payment surcharge (LPS) on the outstanding amount after the due date of payment.

> For every month of delay, the rate of late payment surcharge for the successive months of default will increase by 0.5 per cent, with the condition that the late payment surcharge will not be more than 3 per cent higher than the base rate at any time. The report adds that any further delay would invoke penalty provisions, including a total ban on buying short-term power from the spot market and subsequently regulation of medium-term and long-term power supply.

Shailendra Dubey, the chairman of All India Power Engineers Federation, told TNIE that Posoco is implementing provisions of the Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2022, which has been referred to the Standing Committee and could not be passed in the Lok Sabha.