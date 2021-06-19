Power cuts in many parts of Chennai till 1 pm on Saturday: Full list

TANGEDCO has scheduled the power cuts due to maintenance work

news POWER

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (TANGDCO) has confirmed power outages at several parts of Chennai from 9 am till 1 pm on Saturday for maintenance work.

As per the press note from TANGEDCO, areas in regions like Melur, Adyar, Besant Nagar, Velachery west and central, east, IT corridor, Pattabiram, Thirumullaivoyal, Manali New Town, Shastri Nagar, Puzhal, Stanley, Porur, Saidapet, Guindy, KK Nagar, Neelankarai, Palavakam, Anna Salai and Ambattur will see powercuts.

In Thirumullaivoyal there will be power cuts in Lakshmipuram Koonimedu, Gandhi Nagar and adjacent areas and in Pattabiram, the locals will experience power cuts in Lakshimi Nagar, Balaji Nagar, Rajiv Gandhi Nagar and nearby areas.

In the IT Corridor, there will be power cuts in ETL area, Sholinganallur, Thoraipakkam, Ezhil Nagar, Taramani and surrounding areas. In case of Manali, there will be power cuts in Manali New Town, KGL Nagar and its adjacent areas.

Pattamanthuri, Vallur and Athipattu near Melur will also have power cuts today.

Additionally, in Adyar, Besant Nagar and Shastri Nagar there will be power cuts in TTM Street, Anna Colony, MG Road, Lakshmipuram and Vannanthurai.

Likewise, in Velachery East, there will be power cuts in Tansi Nagar, Anna Nagar Extension, Annai Indira Nagar, Anna Nagar, VGP Selva Nagar and its extension, Balamurgan Street and Venus Colony. On the other hand, there will be power cuts in parts of the 100-feet bypass, Lakshmi Nagar, MGR Nagar and nearby areas in Velachery West and Central areas.

In Puzhal, there will be power cuts in Valluvar Nagar and Bharathidasan Nagar including nearby areas, while regions like Ambedkar Nagar, Stanley Nagar, Jayaram Street and nearby areas will also see outages.

In Anna Salai there will be power cuts in Annasalai Gee Gee Complex, Sathiyamoorthy Bhavan and nearby areas. Meanwhile Ambattur, Puliambedu, Devi Nagar, Susai Nagar and surrounding areas.

In Guindy, there will be power cuts in Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Nanganallur, TG Nagar and adjacent areas, while there will be power cuts in KK Nagar, Ashok Nagar, Vadapalani, Alagirinagar and nearby areas.

In Saidapet, locals will experience power cuts in Rengarajapuram, Thomas Nagar, Kakkan Puram and nearby. In Porur, there will be power cuts in Gerugambakkam, Porur, Karambakkam, Mangadu, Kundrathur, Parivakka, Panimalar College, Thirumudivakkam and industrial areas and its adjacent locations.

In Neelankarai region, there will be power cuts in Blue Beach Road, Sea View Avenue, Casuarina Drive and its nearby areas. In Palavakkam there will be power cuts in Chinna Neelangari Kuppam, Ranga Reddy Garden, Mettu Colony and its adjacent locations.