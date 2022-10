Power cuts in Bengaluru from October 18-22: Full list of affected areas

The power cuts are scheduled to happen for six hours each day, from October 18 to 22.

news Bengaluru News

Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) has announced power cuts in parts of Bengaluru over the next five days due to works undertaken by the KPTCL (Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited). Planned power cuts will be witnessed in parts of the city from October 18 to 22. The power cuts are scheduled to happen for six hours, between 10 am and 4 pm. On October 18, the BESCOM divisions affected are Kanakapura, Ramanagara and Tiptur, while on October 19, the Kengeri division will be affected, according to Hindustan Times. From October 20 to 22, the Ramanagara division will be affected. The areas which will see power outages over the next five days are:

October 18

Kanakapura town and surrounding villages, Iggaluru and surrounding villages, feeders in Benkikere, Maadapura, Honnebagi, Benakanahalli, Hebbalagere, NST Kavalu etc, Malladihalli and Hosadurga surrounding area, Bidaragadde, Holemadapura, Kammaragatte, Govinakovi, Avaragere, Mallekatte, Kadajji, Anagodu, Attigere, Mayakonda, Saraswathi Layout, Malebennur Hobli surrounding areas, Hiriyur, urban and rural areas of Adival, Lakkavanahally, Horticulture College, Habeeb and Nanda feeds factory area.

October 19

Basavapattana, Haralipura, Hosalli, Hosanagara, Sagarapete, Chiradoni, Yallodahalli, Marabanahalli, Sangalli, Daginakatte, Siddeshwaranagara, Kanchugaranahalli, Nilogal, Kattige, Arundi, Jeenahalli, Theertharameshwara, Khb Colony, Harihara Town, Harappnahalli Station, J N Kote, Gollanakatte, Pallavagere, J C Halli And Surrounding Areas, Channapatna, Adanuru, Arenahalli, Aparasanahalli, Holalkere Town, Maderu, Bommanakatte, Chitrahalli, Malladihalli, Gundimadu, Malenahalli, Punujuru, Lokadahalalu, Cheeranahalli, Ramagiri Road, N G Halli, Gunderi And Surrounding Areas, Shivapura, Ramagatta, Kengunte, Dhumi, Kunagali, Holemalali, Agrahara, Kundagura, Kodihally, Uppalagere, Shivapura, Pitlahally, Alur, Laxmipura, Aranakatte, all areas pertaining to Rampura station,

Seven hours of alternative supply has been arranged near Rampura station, HT reported.

October 20

Gomathi surrounding installations

October 21

KIADB (Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board) 1st phase industrial area, Billekempanahalli, Maruthinagara, Beemenahalli, Ningaianadoddi, Rangegowdanadoddi, Lakshmisagara

October 22

KIADB 1st phase industrial area

Read: Bengaluru's potholes claim one more life, 50-year-old woman dies after accident