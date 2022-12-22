Posters of saffron-clad Ambedkar in TN: Goondas Act slapped on Hindu outfit leader

Hindu Makkal Katchi office-bearer Gurumurthy, who was arrested for allegedly putting up the controversial posters, has been booked under the Goondas Act on Thanjavur district Collector’s orders.

An office-bearer of the Hindu outfit Hindu Makkal Katchi, who had been jailed for allegedly putting up posters of BR Ambedkar in saffron clothing on his death anniversary on December 6, has now been booked under the Tamil Nadu Goondas Act. Hindu Makkal Katchi’s Kumbakonam district secretary Gurumurthy had been arrested over the controversial posters which depicted Ambedkar in saffron-coloured clothes, with vibhuti (ash) and kumkum (vermilion) on his forehead. Protests had erupted against the saffronised portrayal of Ambedkar, and Gurumurthy was taken into custody on December 6 and lodged in the Kumbakonam sub jail. He has now been booked under the Goondas Act, and transferred to the Tiruchi Central Prison, based on orders from the Thanjavur district Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver on Tuesday, December 21.

On December 6, Gurumurthy had allegedly put up posters of Ambedkar in saffron-coloured clothes with a controversial tagline in Tamil which said, “Kaavi(ya) Thalaivanin Pugazhai Pottruvom” (Let us praise the glory of the epic/saffron leader). The posters were eventually torn down by the police in many places. Condemning the posters, various social organisations and political parties including the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) surrounded the office of Kumbakonam Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Asokan and demanded the arrest of Gurumurthy and another Hindu Makkal Katchi leader Arjun Sampath.

Consequently, the Kumbakonam East police registered a case against Gurumurthy under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). He was then produced in court and sent to Kumbakonam sub jail. Following the order of the Thanjavur district Collector, he has now been booked under the Prevention of Dangerous Activities of Bootleggers, Drug Offenders, Goondas, Immoral Traffic Offenders, Forest Offenders, Sand Offenders, Slum-Grabbers and Video Pirates Act, 1982. Gurumurthy has also been moved to the Tiruchi Central Prison. Apart from Gurumurthy, press owner Manikandan who printed the controversial posters was also arrested and remanded in judicial custody.