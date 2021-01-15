Postal department examination now to be conducted in Tamil as well

This comes a week after Madurai MP Su Venkatesan wrote to Union IT Minister, who earlier assured that exams will not be only in Hindi or English.

news Politics

A week after Madurai MP Su Venkatesan opposed the Union government's move to conduct examinations to qualify as an accountant for the postal department only in English and Hindi, it has been announced that Tamil will now be included as a medium of examination. CPI(M) leader Venkatesan had written to Union Information Technology and Communications Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad in this regard and reminded him of his assurance that this exam will be conducted in regional languages as well. The examination is scheduled to be held on February

In a response to Venkatesan’s letter, Member (Personnel), Postal Services Board, Santosh Kumar Kamila, stated, "In this reference, a corrigendum to the notification dated 04.01,2021 related to the PO&RMS accountant exam has been issued by Tamil Nadu circle incorporating therein option of 'Tamil' being notified language for writing decentralised departmental examination in addition to English and Hindi."

In his letter to the Union government regarding the exams, written earlier this month, Venkatesan had pointed out that when the decision to conduct the exams in only Hindi and English was announced on July 16, 2019, MPs had strongly objected on the floor of the parliament. Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had intervened and assured that regional languages will be included, which was the incident that the Madurai MP referred to.

Venkatesan added that the objection expressed in 2019 caused the annulment of the previous notification. The union government had maintained that a fresh notification will be issued at the Madras High Court as well.

Despite these assurances, a notification from the department of posts, dated January 4 2020, claimed that the exam will be held only in English and Hindi. Venkatesan demanded the issuance of a fresh notification with Tamil included as a medium of examination.

Welcoming the fresh corrigendum, DMK president MK Stalin thanked the Union minister and asked the Union government to be mindful and include Tamil in all future government recruitment exams.

I am delighted to hear that the recruitment exams for Accountants in Postal Department will now be conducted in Tamil too. I thank the Hon'ble Minister @rsprasad for taking action.



The Union Govt must be mindful & include Tamil in all future Govt recruitment exams & procedures. https://t.co/rBdw9E4sIS — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) January 15, 2021

Su Venkatesan too thanked the Union government for acknowledging his letter and making the necessary changes.