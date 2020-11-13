Post-COVID care clinics begin functioning in Kerala

The clinics have been set up at Primary Health Centres, Family Health Centres and Community Health Centres.

Post-COVID care clinics have begun functioning in Kerala to treat persons who complain of complications or ailments even after recovering from COVID-19. The clinics that have been set up at Primary Health Centres, Family Health Centres and Community Health Centres, began functioning on Thursday. Health Minister KK Shailaja has said that a list of recovered patients in a region will be prepared to ensure post-COVID treatment. The clinics will function every Thursday in the first phase. The number of days will be accordingly increased depending on the number of persons requiring post-COVID care.

Directions will be given to those who have recovered at least once in a month through these clinics, or through e- sanjeevani telemedicine platform or over phone. Special training has been given to doctors at these clinics as well as health workers. ASHA workers have also been enrolled to help recovered patients access the post-COVID care clinics.

Referral clinics have also begun at Taluk, District, General Hospitals and Medical Colleges for further examination of the recovered patients, who had severe symptoms. The service of doctors belonging to General Medicine, Cardiology, Pulmonology, Neurology, Psychiatry and Physical Medicine departments have been enlisted at the post-COVID general clinics, read a statement issued by the Health Minister.

Guidelines have been issued to compile details of people who sought treatment at the post-COVID care clinics and the treatment provided. A reporting format has also been prepared for the same.

The Health Minister has also urged patients to take post-COVID ailments seriously. “Symptoms of different kinds are found in scores of people who have recovered from COVID-19. As per statistics a small per cent among them have shown serious symptoms. Post-COVID syndrome includes breathing difficulties and diseases that affect the vital organs. If we take it lightly that would lead to a grave situation and hence those who have recovered should utilise the service of post-COVID care clinics,” she said.

