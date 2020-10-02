For example, the Thiruvananthapuram coastal belt, especially Poonthura, had a very high TPR in July-August (about 47.82%), turning it into a COVID-19 cluster. “As more people were tested, more positive cases were showing up from the village. This showed that the virus was spreading fast here,” Dr Amar said. To counter this, health officials increased testing in the region, identifying and isolating more infected persons, he added.

‘Kerala delayed peak but this was expected’

According to Dr Gopikumar P, state secretary of Indian Medical Association (IMA) Kerala, the rise in infections was inevitable in Kerala as the state had to reach its peak at some point. “Other cities or states, including Chennai, Mumbai and New Delhi, too, hit their peak in the early stages of the pandemic,” he pointed out.

Kerala’s public health machinery, on the other hand, was trying to delay this peak to ensure that its existing treatment infrastructure, including ICU beds, ventilators and oxygen masks, are not exhausted, noted Dr Gopikumar.

“The state was trying to ensure that infected persons had access to tertiary health care, a ventilator or an ICU bed. And so far, Kerala has succeeded in this and in keeping the death rates low,” Dr Gopikumar added.

According to data provided by the government, Kerala is one of the few states with a low mortality rate of 0.38%. Although, many health experts in the state argue that the number of COVID-19 related deaths could be higher.

The state’s medical infrastructure, too, with the current data available, is currently adequate to meet the recent surge in daily COVID-19 patients, which is between 7,000 and 8,000. The state is roping in private hospitals and freeing up more beds, which are reserved for non-COVID-19 patients for COVID-19 care.

Moreover, epidemiologists say that once at least 40% of the population are infected, the number of cases will begin to drop owing to herd immunity. “Based on available data, more than 30% of Kerala’s population has already been infected by the coronavirus. If we go by this, then in the next two to three weeks, we should see a decline in cases,” said Dr Gopikumar.

What to do if your area has high TRP

If a region is declared a hotspot or cluster zone, it indicates that the TPR there could be high. Any resident of that region should get themselves tested, as there is a higher likelihood that he/she is infected or is susceptible to infection.

“In such cases, a person need not explain to a health worker or a lab technician the reason to get themselves tested. A person should be able to get a test even if he or she does not show symptoms and is not a primary contact, who does not have symptoms,” Dr Amar explained.

On the other hand, if an area shows a lower TPR, then testing need not be increased there.

How to reduce TPR

Increasing testing and isolation is the only solution to reducing TPR, Dr Gopikumar said.

The biggest success story of health workers reducing Test Positivity Rate comes from Dharavi in Maharashtra. Asia’s largest slum reported community spread of coronavirus with very high positive rates.

“The health officials amped up testing. In fact, almost all households in Dharavi were and infected persons were put in First-Line Treatment Centres or hospitals until they recovered. Within three to four weeks, the spread of the infection slowed down drastically in Dharavi,” Dr Gopikumar explained.

More testing would reveal undetected patients who can then be isolated from the non-infected persons. “Filtering out infected persons this way and isolating them, will then leave only non-infected persons in the community, effectively reducing the spread,” he added.