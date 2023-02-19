Popular Tamil comedian Mayilsamy passes away, he was 57

Mayilsamy had worked in many Tamil films along with top comedians including Vivek and Vadivelu.

Flix Cinema

Popular Tamil comedian actor Mayilsamy passed away on Sunday, February 19. He was 57. Reports said that he passed away while he was being taken to Ramachandra Hospital in Chennai's Porur. Mayilsamy had worked in many Tamil films along with top comedians such as Vivek and Vadivelu. He was also a mimicry artist. His colleagues and fellow actors such as MS Bhaskar, Ramesh Kanna, Parthiepan and others visited Mayilsamyâ€™s residence to pay their condolences. According to reports, the actor had been unwell. His body was kept at his residence in Saligramam, Chennai, for visitors to pay their last respects.

The actor was reportedly rushed to the Ramachandra Hospital after he complained of discomfort. He was declared dead by the time he was brought to the hospital. Mayilsamy made his debut in Tamil cinema in 1984, with a small role in director K Bhagyarajâ€™s Dhavani Kanavugal. He went on to play comedic roles in more than 100 Tamil movies over the years.

Though Mayilsamy played small roles initially, he soon started to feature in many films in supporting roles. He also made his foray into television by playing a small role in the iconic series Marmadesam. He also appeared as a judge on the Sun TV show Asatha Povathu Yaaru.

The late actor played some iconic characters in Ghilli, Dhool, Thiruvilayadal Aarambam, Seenu, Devathaiyai Kanden, Uthama Puthiran, Veeram, Kanchana, and many others. Mayilsamy was best remembered for his collaboration with the late comedian actor Vivek. He won the Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Comedian for his performance in the 2004 film Kangalal Kaidhu Sei.

In 2022, Mayilsamy appeared in six films â€“ Anbulla Ghilli, Nenjukku Needhi, Veetla Vishesham, The Legend and Udanpaal. Meanwhile, a video clip of the actor dubbing for the movie Glassmate, which is believed to be his last time dubbing for a film, has gone viral.