Prominent Madras High Court Judge Kirubakaran retires on Friday

He has written judgments that have earned praise and invited controversies.

Known among both the public and legal authorities for his popular and sometimes controversial opinions on civic issues, Justice N Kirubakaran, one of the senior most lawyers at the Madras High Court, is set to retire from service on Friday, August 20. However, as Friday is a holiday due to Muharram, the High Court held a farewell for him on Thursday, August 19.

Justice Kirubakaran joined the Madras High Court on March 31, 2009 and during his tenure so far, Kirubakaran has written some significant judgments. Judge Kirubakaran had issued verdicts on significant cases including allowing the convicts S Nalini and her husband Murugan of Rajiv Gandhi case to talk to their relatives in the United Kingdom and Sri Lanka. The Judge also gave the verdict declaring J Deepa and J Deepak as the legal heirs of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, thus allowing them to inherit all her properties.

Besides this, the Judge had proposed reservations for people from Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), which was much before the union government amended the same. He banned rooster fights and Tik Tok and has been vocal against hate politics. Some of his judgments however have been controversial as he proposed castration as a punishment for rape charges.

During his tenure, Justice Kirubakaran also passed an order asking for archaeological excavations to study Tamil history. One of his orders on making helmets mandatory for two-wheelers invited criticisms from lawyers who claimed the police harassment grew due to making helmets compulsory.

The lawyers of the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court burnt helmets in the court premises to oppose the order made by Judge Kirubakaran. Responding to this, the Judge who was unfazed condemned the act and criticised advocates who purchase law degrees in namesake colleges and indulged in demeaning activities bringing insult to the profession. In fact, in 2015, he went on to ask the Bar Council of India to ensure that criminal elements donâ€™t become lawyers.

Besides this, the Judge also ordered the shut down of state-run liquor shops that violated the mandatory rules.