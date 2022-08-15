Popular film tracker Kaushik LM dies in Chennai

Kaushik has worked with several cinema YouTube channels including Galatta and Behindwoods.

news Obituary

Film tracker and YouTube channel Galatta's video jockey (VJ) Kaushik LM died on Monday, August 15. He was 35 years old and reportedly died in his sleep due to a cardiac arrest. Kaushik was popular for his film reviews and interviews with people from the Tamil film industry.

Kaushik was supposed to attend the press meet of the upcoming Tamil film Jiivi 2 starring Rohini and Karunakaran. When he did not arrive at the event, his friends called him and did not receive a response.

“Reputed film critic, movie tracker, and Galatta VJ @LMKMovieManiac passed away today, due to cardiac arrest. His demise is a huge personal loss & we here at Galatta extend our heartfelt condolences & strong support to the bereaved family in this hour of grief,” Galatta media wrote while sharing the news of his demise on Twitter.

Several celebrities and media personalities including Kollywood director Venkat Prabhu and television anchor Divyadharshini have tweeted their condolences to the 35-year-old's family.

"Omg! Can’t believe! Spoke to him a couple of days back! Life is really unpredictable! Not fair! Deepest condolences to Kaushik’s family and friends! Gone too soon my friend. #RIPKaushikLM," filmmaker Venkat Prabhu tweeted.

"I’m not able to process this

@LMKMovieManiac Kaushik this is too soon to go. Shocked can’t think what his family must be going through now. God pls pls give them strength. #RIPKaushikLM," actor and anchor Dhivya Dharshini (DD) tweeted.

Kaushik was an engineer by profession and began his film criticism career on the popular Tamil YouTube channel Behindwoods. Later, he became a popular influencer on social media before joining Galatta.