Corona virus live

He reportedly passed away after a cardiac arrest.

Flix Obituary Friday, March 27, 2020 - 11:22
TNM Staff

Well-known dermatologist and actor Dr Sethu Raman passed away in Chennai on Thursday night after a cardiac arrest. He was 36. The doctor, who ran ZI Clinic, in Alwarpet was known for movies like Kanna Laddu Thinna Aasaiya, Vaaliba Raja, Sakka Podu Podu Raja, and 50/50.

Sethu Raman was a close friend of comedian Santhanam and that's how he entered the Tamil film industry. He is survived by his wife and child.

After the news broke, several took to social media to share their shock and grief at the doctor's unexpected death.

Actor and politician Khushbu Sundar said that he was her dermatologist and added that he was "smiling and soft-spoken" always. She also changed her display picture to Sethu Raman's photograph to pay her tribute.

Many others also shared their memories about the doctor.

Even a few days ago, Sethu Raman had been giving awareness talks and interviews about coronavirus on different platforms.

Sethu Raman also had a YouTube channel called ZI clinic where he would speak about different skin and hair related issues. The channel has around 77,000 subscribers.