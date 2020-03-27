Popular dermatologist and actor Dr Sethu Raman passes away at 36

He reportedly passed away after a cardiac arrest.

Flix Obituary

Well-known dermatologist and actor Dr Sethu Raman passed away in Chennai on Thursday night after a cardiac arrest. He was 36. The doctor, who ran ZI Clinic, in Alwarpet was known for movies like Kanna Laddu Thinna Aasaiya, Vaaliba Raja, Sakka Podu Podu Raja, and 50/50.

Sethu Raman was a close friend of comedian Santhanam and that's how he entered the Tamil film industry. He is survived by his wife and child.

After the news broke, several took to social media to share their shock and grief at the doctor's unexpected death.

Actor and politician Khushbu Sundar said that he was her dermatologist and added that he was "smiling and soft-spoken" always. She also changed her display picture to Sethu Raman's photograph to pay her tribute.

Completely shell shocked n saddened to know #DrSethuraman is not with us anymore..a very young life gone too soon. He always had a smile which flickered in his eyes..a wonderful soul. #RIP dear..will always remember you..my thoughts with his family,his wife n his baby pic.twitter.com/heP9ZlH1Ji — KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) March 26, 2020

He is my dermatologist..he called 2 days back to know if everything was ok..ever so smiling,soft spoken,very good doctor..more so a wonderful human being..his world revolved around his daughter..she would be with him at the clinic. Poor his wife..so young n unassuming. #RIPSethu — KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) March 26, 2020

Many others also shared their memories about the doctor.

Just heard a very very sad news! Noted dermatologist and actor #DrSethuram passed away due to massive heart attack today 8:45 pm. #RIPsethu such a wonderful person, good doctor and an awesome human, gone too fast! pic.twitter.com/q1giYERr7g — sridevi sreedhar (@sridevisreedhar) March 26, 2020

Totally shocking to know a very young Dr.#Sethuraman passing away due to heart attack. Very cruel end at this young age. #RIP Sethuraman. Sad pic.twitter.com/mo2EtHgRxp — Dr. Dhananjayan BOFTA (@Dhananjayang) March 26, 2020

It’s really heart breaking... y god is so unkind ... we know life is uncertain but this is such a shock .... he was not just a good doctor he was an amazing trust worthy friend..... RIP my friend #Sethuraman #RIPSethu #RIPSethuraman #RIPDrSethu pic.twitter.com/QioHyhNOdS — Abhirami Venkatachalam (@Abhiramivenk) March 27, 2020

KLTA actor and a top doctor (ZI Clinic, Chennai) Dr #Sethuraman passed away due to a cardiac arrest earlier tonight.



Shocking news



He was a nice, well informed gentleman.



May his soul RIP Gone too soon!



Strength to his family and near, dear ones pic.twitter.com/2Zr8lI8uV5 — Kaushik LM (#StayHomeStaySafe) (@LMKMovieManiac) March 26, 2020

Even a few days ago, Sethu Raman had been giving awareness talks and interviews about coronavirus on different platforms.

Sethu Raman also had a YouTube channel called ZI clinic where he would speak about different skin and hair related issues. The channel has around 77,000 subscribers.