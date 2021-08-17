Popular actor and VJ Anandha Kannan passes away, condolences pour in

Anandha Kannan, a native of Singapore, was popular among a young audience in the 1990s for his shows on Sun Music.

news

Popular Tamil television host and actor Anandha Kannan died of rare bile-duct cancer on Monday night, August 16. Anandha Kannan was 48-years-old. Anandha Kannan, a native of Singapore, was popular among children in the 90s for his shows on Sun Music, a channel on Sun Network. Kannan, who was away from television and broadcasting for more than seven years, was reported to have been booked for a show in a popular Tamil channel recently. However, a few months ago, he tested positive for bile-duct cancer and had been undergoing treatment for the same since then.

Anandha Kannan is said to have started his career as an actor and television host at Vasantham TV in Singapore. He later moved to Chennai and started hosting shows for Sun Music, a music channel in the 1990s, quickly becoming popular among a young audience. Besides this, Anandha Kannan has also acted in movies like Adhisaya Ulagam, a Tamil science fantasy film in 2012, made a guest appearance in Saroja in 2008 and acted in two films Mullum Malarum in 2010 and Ithanai Naalai Engirunthai in 2012. However, both these films did not make it to theatres.

In television, Anandha Kannan acted in lead roles in Sindubad and Kadhal Channel in 2012. From 2013 to 2018, Anandha Kannan hosted the Savaal Singapore, Tamil version of We are Singaporeans. Anandha Kannan bagged several awards during his career. He was awarded the International Youth Icon at World Universities Tamil Conference in 2013 and â€˜Best Actorâ€™ in Television Actors Guild Award (South India). Further, Anandha Kannan also won â€˜Best Hostâ€™ in 2011 for Savaal Singapore. Several prominent personalities from the Tamil film industry and other admirers, have expressed their condolences over Anandha Kannanâ€™s demise.

A great friend a great human is no more!! #RIPanandakannan my deepest condolences pic.twitter.com/6MtEQGcF8q â€” venkat prabhu (@vp_offl) August 16, 2021