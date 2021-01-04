Pongal ‘bonanza’ gift hampers, cash distribution starts in TN ration shops

The scheme, which was announced in December 2020, will continue till January 13.

As part of the ‘Pongal bonanza’ announced in December 2020, the Tamil Nadu government started distributing gift hampers and cash of Rs 2,500 to the ration cardholders from Monday, January 4. The gift hampers are given only to the ration cardholders in Tamil Nadu as part of the Pongal festival, which falls on January 14. This scheme is will continue till January 13.

A total of 2.60 crore ration cardholders received the Pongal hamper through Public Distribution Scheme (ration) shops in Tamil Nadu. The Pongal gift hamper consists of one sugarcane along with 1kg rice, 1kg sugar and nuts and cardamom. These are some of the ingredients used to make sakkarai pongal or sweet pongal, which is an authentic recipe made on the Pongal day. In the previous years, sugarcane pieces were distributed instead of the whole sugarcane.

Tokens to collect the gift hampers were distributed to these cardholders at their houses. This was done in advance to avoid the overcrowding in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per the token, people were allotted specified dates to receive the hampers. As part of the COVID-19 safety measures to be followed at the ration shops, people should wear masks and maintain physical distance.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisami announced the Pongal gift and cash scheme on December 19, based on the Rangarajan Committee, which had pointed out that people were in need of financial assistance due to COVID-19 pandemic. The Tamil Nadu government announced the scheme for poor and middle-class families who have been affected by COVID-19 as well as Cyclone Nivar in Delta districts of Nagapattinam and Karaikal in the state. The CM also issued a government order sanctioning Rs 5,604.84 crore for the gift hampers. "Many people, including farmers, do not have the capacity to celebrate the festival this year. This scheme was set up to enhance the Pongal festival for them,” CM Edappadi had said.