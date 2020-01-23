Pollachi sexual assault case: CBI to drop assault charges against fmr AIADMK man

Nagaraj had allegedly attacked the brother of a survivor in the sexual abuse and extortion racket.

news Crime

The CBI team investigating the Pollachi sexual assault case has informed the Coimbatore Principal Sessions Court that it is ending its probe into an alleged physical assault by an accused named 'Bar' Nagaraj – a former AIADMK member – owing to lack of evidence. Nagaraj had allegedly attacked the brother of the first woman to register a complaint against four men who were running a sexual abuse and extortion ring in the district.

On February 26, 2019, two days after the survivor had lodged a complaint at the Pollachi East police station, Nagaraj and his accomplices Senthil, Vasantha Kumar, Manivannan, and Babu allegedly intercepted the woman’s brother, who was on a two-wheeler. They allegedly threatened to kill him if he didn’t withdraw the case against the accused - Sabarirajan, Thirunavukkarasu, Sathish, and Vasanthkumar – who were allegedly running a sexual abuse and extortion racket, blackmailing several women in the district.

The CBI which is handling the sexual assault case, was simultaneously looking into the alleged assault by Nagaraj as well. On Thursday however, they told the court that they did not have sufficient evidence in the case and that it would have to be closed. The court further posted the next hearing for the case of February 6.

Nagaraj was fired from the AIADMK for allegedly assaulting the Pollachi case survivor’s brother at the accused Thirunavikkarasu’s behest. In a video that went viral, Nagaraj had revealed that he had known about Sabarirajan and Thirunavukkarasu’s activities for a while.

The larger case relates to a complaint filed by a Pollachi-based woman on February 24, 2019. She alleged that four men sexually assaulted her in a car under the pretext of a friendly meeting on February 12. The police also confirmed that the accused in the case had videographed the act and used it later to blackmail the survivor. Sabarirajan, Vasanthakumar and Sathish were arrested on February 24 and Thirunavukkarasu was apprehended on March 5. After alleged police inaction and huge public outcry, the probe was transferred from the CB CID to the CBI. The first chargesheet in the case was filed in May.