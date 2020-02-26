Poet Imran Pratapgarhi booked for asking 'why no Shaheen Bagh in Hyderabad'

A case was registered against Imran, who is also a Congress leader, for 'statements conducing to public mischief' of the Indian Penal Code.

The Hyderabad police on Tuesday filed a case against well-known poet and Congress leader Imran Pratapgarhi for asking why a Shaheen Bagh-like protest has not been held in the city.

The police also booked Imran and two other organizers for conducting a 'Mushaira' beyond the time given for the event.

A case under Sections 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 505(1)(b) (Statements conducing to public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against Imran and two other organizers of the 'Mushaira' held at Quli Qutub Shah Stadium in the old city on Monday. The case was registered at the Charminar Police Station.

Congress leader and former minister Mohammed Ali Shabbir condemned the police action.

"Hyderabad Police booked a case against poet Imran Pratapgarhi for expressing surprise on why there is no Shaheen Bagh in Hyderabad. For police this sentence is provocative. Is Shaheen Bagh not a part of India," Shabbir tweeted.

"Shame on the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government and Hyderabad Police for targetting a poet for no fault," he added.

Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) leader Amjedullah Khan Khalid said that asking people to use their right to agitate is not a crime but a fundamental right. He said police should have learnt lessons from recent observations by the High Court against them for not allowing protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

He said the same Hyderabad police was silent when an RSS parade was held with lathis and when provocative slogans were raised at the pro-CAA meetings.

I strongly protest the Hyd police action for naming Imran Partabgadi in FIR as asking public to use your right to agitate is not a crime but a fundamental right, Police should have lernt lessons from recent HC observation against them for not allowing anti CAA_NPR_NRC protest./3 — Amjed Ullah Khan MBT (@amjedmbt) February 25, 2020

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar had said last week that there is no question of allowing a Shaheen Bagh like protest in Hyderabad.

