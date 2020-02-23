‘No Shaheen Bagh-like protest will be allowed in Hyderabad: Police Commissioner

The police had detained close to 200 women and cleared over 600 people who had gathered at Hari Dargah ground in Barkas on Friday night.

news CAA

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar on Saturday said that “Shaheen Bagh-like” protests would not be allowed in the city. His statement comes after the police on Friday foiled an attempt by women protesters against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) to hold a sit-in protest inspired by the protesters at Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi.

Over 600 people had gathered at the Hari Dargah ground in Barkas in Hyderabad after 7:30 pm, organised by flash protesters. The police detained close to 200 women and cleared the grounds the same night.

"Nothing like Shaheen Bagh will be allowed in Hyderabad...impossible," the Police Chief told reporters, "There is no Shaheen Bagh incident in Hyderabad. Don't bring that. Hyderabad is the best city in India and will further improve. Don't compare Hyderabad with places where all these negative things are happening. We take pride in Hyderabad," he said while responding to a query.

Claiming that 200 protests were so far held in Hyderabad, Anjani Kumar said the police will give permission, provided the political parties and others apply for permission as per proper procedure. "Political protests are important but law and order is more important," the Police Commissioner remarked.

We respect Right to Protest and we facilitate it as well. But it should not cause inconvenience to common public. Supreme Court have also said that blocking of public roads is a matter of concern. Court also said that Democracy works on expressing views but there are boundaries. — Anjani Kumar, IPS (@CPHydCity) February 23, 2020

The anti-CAA protesters and organisers, however, say they have to resort to flash protests as the police keep denying them permission to protest. The right to protest is guaranteed under Article 19 of the Indian Constitution.

However, protesters have been slapped with several cases in Hyderabad for carrying out protests. Even the organisers of Million March in January were booked by the police, despite having permission.

The Commissioner said protests cannot be allowed at every place. He said at some places, the police had to take legal action against the protesters as the police cannot allow the public to be inconvenienced.

"Hyderabad has so far seen over 200 protests. It's surprising to everyone that in other places there was firing, burning of vehicles and dharna, with people sitting for more months but nothing is happening in Hyderabad. It is only because we are concerned about the safety, security and comfort of the common public," he said.

The Police Commissioner said he was appealing to people, especially women, that sitting on roads and causing traffic problems was not good.

Anjani Kumar said some vested interests approached courts and the High Court, which gave guidelines. He claimed that the police are putting conditions for protests as per the guidelines of the High Court.

