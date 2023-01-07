PMK leader Anmbumani Ramadoss begins campaign against NLC’s land acquisition

Anbumani Ramadoss would take part in a walk campaign on January 7 and 8 to protest the NLC's acquisition of 25,000 acres of agricultural land for mining.

news Politics

Anbumani Ramadoss, President of Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) has begun a two-day walk campaign in protest of the National Lignite Corporation's (NLC) proposal to acquire 25,000 acres of farmland for its mining development project on Saturday, 7 January. According to a PMK statement, Anbumani Ramadoss would participate in a padayatra on January 7 and 8 to protest the NLC's acquisition of 25,000 acres of agricultural land for mining. As per the statement, the acquisition of fertile agricultural lands from 49 villages would threaten the farmers' livelihood. Anbumani remarked that the campaign's objective was to raise public awareness in Cuddalore about the consequences of the land acquisition.

The statement highlighted the acquisition's drawbacks. It said that the NLC would not hire anyone who handed their land. He further alleged that not a single individual from the 25,000 families that gave 37,256 acres of land to the NLC is currently employed by the corporation. He accused the corporation of not prioritising Tamilians for job opportunities.

According to the statement, the NLC does not need to acquire any more land because it currently has enough resources to mine for the next four decades. It further stated that NLC will be privatised through the National Monetisation Pipeline by 2025. Anbumani also claimed that the functioning of the NLC is deteriorating the water resources. The excess water from industry would also cause floods. The statement also alleges that the industry's activities cause air pollution, which poses serious health hazards.

Beginning the walk on Saturday, the party leader is to pass through Vanadhirayapuram on Saturday morning and will pass through Thenkuthu, Gangai Kondan, North Vellore, Thoppil Kuppam, Athandarkollai, Rangamadevi and finish at Karivettil village on January 8 evening.

Watch: One nation, one election - the arguments for and against it?