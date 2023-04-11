PM Modi was on an inauguration spree in Karnataka but many projects still incomplete

PM Modi has inaugurated many projects worth thousands of crores in the run-up to the Karnataka elections, but some of them remain unfinished, with users facing several hurdles.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has visited Karnataka ten times in the past ten months, to inaugurate a slew of projects in the state. In November last year, he inaugurated Terminal 2 of the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru along with the Mysuru-Chennai Vande Bharat Express train. This year in March, he inaugurated two highly anticipated projects, the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway and the Whitefield-KR Pura metro line in Bengaluru. While the inaugurations happened a while back, some of these projects remain incomplete, with users facing several hurdles.

These projects worth thousands of crores of rupees were inaugurated in the run-up to the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections. Here’s a look at three of the major projects inaugurated by PM Modi, which have faced criticism for operational flaws soon after they were opened to the public:

Bengaluru airport’s ‘Terminal in a Garden’

KIA’s Terminal 2 was inaugurated by PM Modi in November last year with great fanfare, but operations began only in January this year. It has been promoted as an “eco-friendly facility” constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 5,000 crore, and has been referred to as a “Terminal in a garden." However, passengers and staff of the terminal have complained about inaccessible toilets. TNM had earlier reported on a passenger’s experience who said that the toilets’ location seemed like they were designed to be hidden and the terminal did not have a pharmacy. Responding to the complaints from the passenger, who is also a disability sports researcher, a representative of Bengaluru airport’s engagement centre said that construction of a clinic and pharmacy at Terminal 2 is expected to commence soon.

According to another report in The Times of India, women staff also complained about inadequate toilet facilities in Terminal 2, forcing them to go all the way to Terminal 1 to use a washroom. The staff members alleged that the only toilet for employees in Terminal 2 was often unclean and had to be shared with male colleagues.

Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway

The Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway, which was touted to reduce the travel time between the cities from two hours to just 75 minutes, was waterlogged within six days of inauguration. The expressway was inaugurated on March 12 and after a few hours of rain, visuals of the waterlogged road began emerging on March 18. Meanwhile, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) also tried to hike the toll on the road by 22%, but this plan was shelved after widespread criticism and protests.

When TNM travelled along the expressway about a week ago, owners of eateries located off the highway complained about losing customers, as the expressway does not have enough exits for travellers to stop at their shops. The expressway also lacks signs pointing to exits and with a minimum speed mandate of 100 kmph, travellers are likely to often miss their exits. Furthermore, multiple stretches of service roads are still under construction.

Whitefield - KR Pura metro line

The Whitefield to KR Pura metro line is also incomplete in several aspects. Mainly, the link between the Baiyyappanahalli and KR Pura metro stations is missing. While feeder buses are being provided by the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), the frequency of these buses is very low and passengers say they have to wait more than 20 minutes to board a bus.

Only one platform is operational at the Singayyanapalya (Mahadevapura) station, and passengers have to use the same platform to travel both ways. Therefore, trains operating between Garudacharpalya and KR Pura only run on one track. Moreover, the recent showers in Bengaluru also caused waterlogging at the Nallurhalli metro station on the extended purple line, soon after it was inaugurated.

Inside the brand new Nallurhalli Metro station.



The tender process for Bengaluru metro’s purple line was initiated in December 2016, nearly five years after it was approved in February 2012. Eleven years have passed since its approval, and over six years have elapsed since the commencement of construction work, but the line is yet to be completed.