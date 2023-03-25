PM Modi inaugurates Whitefield metro line, dedicates hospital in Chikkaballapur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the HAL Airport in Bengaluru on the morning of March 25 and was welcomed by Chief Minister Basvaraj Bommai and Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, March 25, inaugurated the much-awaited Whitefield (Kadugodi) to Krishnarajapuram (KR Puram) metro line in Bengaluru, built at a cost of Rs 4,249 crore. After inaugurating the 13.71 km metro line, the Prime Minister took a ride with school kids, Bengaluru Metropolitan Railway Corporation Limited (BMRCL) staff and construction workers. The stretch will provide much-needed succour to people by reducing traffic congestion in the city.

The Prime Minister arrived at the HAL Airport on Saturday morning and was welcomed by Chief Minister Basvaraj Bommai and Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot. Minister for Housing V Somanna was also present during the occasion. The Prime Minister then flew down to Chikkaballapur in a special chopper. There, he dedicated Madhusudan Sai Medical Sciences and Research Institute of Satya Sai Ashram at Muddenahalli in Chikkaballapur taluk.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also address the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Maha Sangam public rally in Davanagere city in central Karnataka later in the day. He is expected to arrive at the Shivamogga airport from Davangere after his engagements and fly back to New Delhi.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also visited the poll-bound Karnataka on Friday, March 24 and will visit the state again on Sunday, March 26. On Friday, he had breakfast at former Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappaâ€™s house. On Sunday, he is expected to unveil three statues including ones of Kempegowda and Basaveshwara in front of the Vidhan Soudha in Bengaluru.