PM Modi to visit Chennai, lay foundation stone for 11 projects worth Rs 31k crore

This is PM Modiâ€™s first official visit to Tamil Nadu after DMK captured power last year from arch-rival AIADMK.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi would dedicate to the nation completed projects and lay the foundation stone for 11 projects, including a highway project between Bengaluru and Chennai, totally worth over Rs 31,000 crore during his visit in Chennai on Thursday, May 26. While the BJP is geared up to accord a warm welcome to Modi, the state police department has made tight security arrangements. This is the first official visit of Modi to Tamil Nadu after DMK captured power last year from arch-rival AIADMK. The DMK chief, M K Stalin assumed office as Chief Minister on May 7, 2021.

The Prime Minister would dedicate to the nation 5 projects worth over Rs 2,960 crore, in the presence of Governor R N Ravi, Chief Minister M K Stalin, Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The 75 km long Madurai-Teni (Railway Gauge Conversion Project), in southern Tamil Nadu, built at a cost of over Rs 500 crore, would facilitate access and give a boost to tourism in the region, an official release said.

The 30 km long third railway line between Tambaram-Chengalpattu in Chennai, built at a cost of about Rs 590 crore, would pave the way for operating more suburban services.

The 115 km long Ennore-Chengalpattu section and 271 km long Thiruvallur-Bengaluru section of ETBPNMT (Ennore-Thiruvallur-Bengaluru-Puducherry-Nagapatinam-Madurai-Tuticorin) natural gas pipeline, built at a cost of around Rs 850 crore and Rs 910 crore respectively, would facilitate supply of natural gas to consumers as well industries in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

The programme at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, would also witness inauguration of 1,152 houses constructed as part of the Light House Project-Chennai, built at a cost of Rs 116 crore under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban.

Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of 6 projects, worth over Rs 28,000 crore.

The 262 Km long Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway would be built at a cost of over Rs 14,870 crore.

It would pass through the states of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu and help reduce travel time between Bengaluru and Chennai by 2-3 hours.

The 4 lane double decker elevated road connecting Chennai Port to Maduravoyal (NH-4), of about 21 km, would be built at a cost of over Rs 5,850 crore ensuring round the clock movement of cargo vehicles to Chennai port.

The 94 km long 4 lane Neraluru to Dharmapuri section of NH-844 and 31 km long 2 lane with paved shoulders of Meensurutti to Chidambaram section of NH-227, at a cost of around Rs 3870 crore and Rs 720 crore respectively, would help provide seamless connectivity in the region.

The foundation stones would be laid for the redevelopment of five railway stations in Tamil Nadu, viz. Chennai Egmore, Rameswaram, Madurai, Katpadi and Kanniyakumari.

This project would be completed at a cost of over Rs 1,800 crore, and is being undertaken with a view to enhance convenience and comfort of passengers by providing modern amenities.

The Prime Minister would also lay the foundation stone of a Multi Modal Logistic Park at Chennai worth around Rs 1430 crore. It would provide seamless intermodal freight movement and also offer multiple functionalities.