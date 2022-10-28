PM Modi to visit Bengaluru, flag off south India's first Vande Bharat Express

PM Modi will also unveil the 108-feet tall bronze statue of Bengaluru founder Kempegowda on November 11.

news Politics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to unveil the 108-feet-tall bronze statue of Bengaluru founder Nadaprabhu Kempegowda on the premises of Bengaluru International Airport in Devanahalli on November 11. On his visit to Bengaluru, the prime minister will also launch several developmental projects, including flagging off south India's first Vande Bharat Express train which will run between Chennai and Mysuru via Bengaluru.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai held a virtual meeting on Thursday, October 27 to oversee the arrangements for the various programmes to be held in Bengaluru which will be attended by the Prime Minister. The meeting was attended by top officials from the bureaucracy, police, railways, and civil aviation sectors.

During his visit, Modi will also inaugurate the second terminal (T2) of the Kempegowda International Airport built at a cost of Rs 5,000 crore to handle an additional 2.5 crore air passengers. Phase one of the T2, which has an area of 2.54 lakh square feet, will be inaugurated first, while phase two will be completed later, officials said. Phase one will increase the Kempegowda international airportâ€™s capacity by about 25 million passengers per annum, while phase two will add a capacity of 20 million passengers per annum. The construction of T2 began in 2018, and several deadlines were given for its completion but works were stalled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On November 11, PM Modi will also visit Visakhapatnam to inaugurate and lay foundations for various developmental and infrastructure projects. Railway officials have received communication that he will be in the port city to lay the foundation stone for Rs 400 crore Visakhapatnam railway station modernisation project. On the same day, he will also lay the foundation stone or inaugurate projects undertaken by the union government.

With IANS inputs